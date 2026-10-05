Marvin Winans Denies $545K Nonprofit Pay as Accountant Blames Filing Error

Perfecting CDC tax records list substantial compensation for the Detroit pastor, but Winans and his longtime accounting firm say those records are wrong.

Pastor Winans is all smiles in anticipation of the Perfecting Church 30 Year Celebration and Gala on Friday, October 11th 2019.

*Grammy-winning gospel singer and Detroit pastor Marvin Winans denies receiving more than $545,000 listed as compensation on a nonprofit’s 2025 federal tax filing. Winans addressed the allegations during Bible study at Perfecting Church on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Perfecting Community Development Corporation’s filing identifies Winans as president working 20 hours weekly. It reports $538,955 in compensation, while another section lists $6,781, bringing the reported total to $545,736.

“I can stand here in the holy place and say without thinking, that’s totally a lie,” Winans said, according to Christian Post. “I have never received a dime from Perfecting Community Development Corporation. Not a dime.”

Winans contacted longtime accounting firm Chitwood & Chitwood after learning about the records. He said the firm acknowledged an error and plans to correct it. “Their firm has admitted guilt, and they’re amending and will refile those returns,” Winans said.

Marvin Winans – screenshot

Christian Post asked Chitwood & Chitwood whether Winans’ claim that he never received money from Perfecting CDC was accurate. A representative replied, “That is correct.”

However, the discrepancy extends well beyond the 2025 filing. Christian Post reviewed roughly 25 years of Perfecting CDC filings and found at least $5.5 million in compensation attributed to Winans. ProPublica’s Nonprofit Explorer also shows compensation attributed to Winans across multiple recent IRS filings.

Christian Post questioned the accounting firm about those historical figures. A representative maintained that Winans received no compensation and said, “You’re not looking at the right box.”

Perfecting CDC operates community programs in Detroit, including services for women and children. Its reported compensation figures have drawn scrutiny because they conflict directly with Winans’ account.

Winans says Chitwood & Chitwood will amend and refile the records. However, neither he nor the firm has fully explained how years of filings came to report compensation he says he never received.

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