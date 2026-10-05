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Michael Steele Warns Trump May Declare Emergency Around Midterms

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Donald Trump in Atlanta
Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to several thousand supporters at a rally in Atlanta, Georgia. — Photo by actionsports/Depositphotos

*Former Republican National Committee head Michael Steele is warning that President Donald Trump may declare a national emergency around the November 3 midterm elections.

Steele made the remarks Friday on MS NOW while speaking with host Peter Alexander, Raw Story reported. They followed a wide-ranging Time interview in which Trump declined to rule out emergency action connected to the 2026 vote.

Time asked the president directly about that possibility. Trump answered, “I don’t rule anything out or in. We’ll see.” He then asked, “You mean the Insurrection Act?” Trump added a brief aside: “Never used it.”

Steele does not see those answers as idle talk. “You have to understand that if Donald Trump is articulating it, he’s articulating it for two reasons,” he said. “One, he’s thought about it, and two, he’s trial-ballooning it to see what the response would be.”

Michael Steele on SiriusXM
Michael Steele/Getty

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In Steele’s view, the size of the public reaction will tell Trump how much extra support he needs. That feedback, he argued, would help the president prepare rather than back away. The goal, he said, is to have every piece in place so that “when he pulls the trigger, it’s done.”

Steele pointed to the period leading up to and following November 3 as the critical window. He said Americans should not be surprised if Trump declares an emergency “because, I don’t know, ballots aren’t going his way.”

Steele said the exact cause hardly matters. “Whatever the cause may be, he’s going to do it. So we’ve got to be smart about it from a legal standpoint and a political standpoint,” he warned.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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