These Common Dog Treats Can Pose Hidden Risks

Rawhide, bones and other familiar chews may look harmless, but veterinarians warn that some favorites can cause choking, blockages or broken teeth.

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*Dog treats designed to keep pets happy and occupied can sometimes send them to the veterinarian. Several familiar chews carry risks that owners may overlook.

A report shared by Yahoo, originating from The Takeout, highlights seemingly harmless treats that veterinarians advise owners to approach with care.

Rawhide is one common concern. Dogs can tear off large pieces and swallow them, which can cause choking or an intestinal blockage. Rawhide itself is not poisonous, but the risk climbs when aggressive chewers gulp down big chunks instead of wearing them down gradually.

Bones create different problems. Cooked bones can turn brittle and splinter, potentially injuring a dog’s mouth or digestive tract. Hard bones and antlers also threaten teeth, since a chew that looks durable can be harder than a dog’s teeth and cause painful fractures.

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Pig ears raise the same choking and digestive concerns, and animal-based treats can also carry bacteria. The CDC previously investigated a multistate Salmonella outbreak linked to pig-ear dog treats. The 2019 outbreak sickened 154 people across 34 states and hospitalized 35. That outbreak ended years ago and does not indicate a current problem with pig ears. It does show why people should wash their hands after handling animal-based treats.

Owners do not necessarily need to remove every hard chew from their homes. A dog’s size, chewing habits, dental health, and tendency to swallow pieces all affect the risk. Supervision remains important. Owners should choose treats suited to their dog’s size and chewing style, then take chews away once they become small enough to swallow.

Vomiting, unusual lethargy, abdominal discomfort, difficulty eating, or trouble passing stool after chewing a treat may warrant veterinary attention.

The main takeaway is not that every familiar dog treat is dangerous. Labels such as “natural,” long-lasting, or widely sold do not automatically mean a treat is risk-free.

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