Dog Owners Admit Their Pets Eat Better Than They Do

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*A new survey suggests nearly half of U.S. dog owners believe their dogs are eating better-quality meals than they are. The findings come from a survey of 2,000 American dog owners conducted by Talker Research for The Pets Table between July 23 and 28, 2026, per Study Finds.

According to the survey, 45% of respondents said their dog’s food is higher quality than their own meals. Even more (49%) said they pay closer attention to what their dogs eat than they do to their own diets.

That attention is showing up in the kitchen, too. More than half of those surveyed (52%) said they had cooked a meal from scratch for their dog. Another 56% said they feed their pets food from their own plates at least a few times a week.

Bengal Cat / Photo: www.aspcapetinsurance.com

The survey also points to a learning curve among newer dog owners. About one-quarter of respondents said they had unknowingly given their dog something unsafe, while longtime owners were more likely to recognize potentially dangerous foods such as chocolate, grapes, onions and garlic.

Convenience appears to be the biggest obstacle for owners who want to upgrade their pets’ meals. Half said they would switch to fresh, human-grade food if it were as convenient as kibble.

The result highlights that plenty of people are willing to put considerable thought into feeding their dogs, even if they aren’t showing themselves the same level of culinary consideration.

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