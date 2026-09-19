Freeform Releases Trailer for New Witch Drama ‘Coven Academy’ | WATCH

*Freeform is opening the doors to a supernatural boarding school in New Orleans, and judging by the newly released “Coven Academy” trailer, mastering witchcraft may be the least of its students’ problems.

The original teen drama premieres Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT on Freeform, with the complete season available Oct. 2 on Disney+, Hulu and Freeform On Demand. Freeform will launch Episodes 1-4 on Oct. 1, followed by additional episodes Oct. 8 and the season finale Oct. 15.

The new trailer puts Briar, played by “A Series of Unfortunate Events” alum Malina Weissman, at the center of the chaos. A fiercely independent New Yorker who has only recently discovered she’s a witch, Briar must learn to control her emerging abilities while navigating an increasingly messy romantic situation involving warlock Jake (Malachi Barton) and newly turned vampire Ollie (Louis Thresher).

The New Orleans-set story follows three teenage witches attending an elite magic boarding school alongside a group of warlocks, per the news release. Behind the spells and attraction lies a larger threat, with ancient supernatural conflicts forcing the young coven to decide what they’re willing to risk to protect themselves and their city. Freeform describes the series as unfolding through fast-paced chapters intended for binge viewing.

Jordan Leftwich plays Sasha, an empath who can read minds, while Ora Duplass plays Tegan, an irreverent witch who can manipulate time. Tiffani Thiessen stars as Miss Graves, the formidable head of the school, and Devon Sawa guest stars as Mr. Cole, a charismatic warlock professor. The recurring cast includes Swayam Bhatia, Brendon Tremblay, Keegan Connor Tracy, BJ Harrison and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre.

“Coven Academy” comes from creator and executive producer Tim Federle, whose credits include “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” Darren Swimmer, Todd Slavkin, Amanda Row and Bronwyn North-Reist also serve as executive producers.

The premiere arrives as part of Freeform’s annual “31 Nights of Halloween” lineup, placing a new generation of witches alongside October staples including “Hocus Pocus,” “Casper” and “The Addams Family.”

With magical powers, dangerous secrets, vampires and a love triangle already brewing, freshman year at “Coven Academy” looks anything but academic. Watch the trailer above.

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