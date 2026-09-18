Tichina Arnold and Tommy Davidson Join the Chaos in ‘Search Party: Where’s PawPaw?’ | Trailer

Victoria Monai Richards directs, co-writes and stars in the PG-rated family comedy, which brings an early 2000s vibe to theaters Nov. 13.

*Tommy Davidson has gone missing, and Tichina Arnold is joining one seriously chaotic rescue mission in the new trailer for “Search Party: Where’s PawPaw?”

Faith+Works Productions has released the trailer for the PG-rated family comedy, arriving in theaters Nov. 13. Victoria Monai Richards, known for HBO’s “Rap Sh!t,” makes her feature directorial debut while also starring and co-writing the movie.

Richards plays college student Noble Williams, who rushes home after learning her grandfather’s health has suddenly taken a turn for the worse. Noble arrives with her best friends, played by Nijah Brenea and Daisy Fernandez. Tichina Arnold joins the adventure as Noble’s chaotic Aunt MeekMeek, per the news release.

There’s just one major problem when they reach the nursing home: PawPaw, played by Davidson, has disappeared.

SEARCH PARTY: WHERE’S PAWPAW?, in theaters November 13.

Finding PawPaw Gets Complicated

The search sends Noble and her crew through a collection of strange clues, eccentric characters and increasingly ridiculous situations. According to the film’s official website, PawPaw gives Noble an ominous warning before his disappearance.

“The clock is ticking,” he tells her.

That clue eventually points Noble toward an unusual piece of her childhood and sends the group deeper into its frantic hunt.

The filmmakers describe “Search Party: Where’s PawPaw?” as an early 2000s-inspired comedy built around friendship, family and old-fashioned silliness. Richards said she wanted to recapture the colorful family comedies she enjoyed growing up.

“I wanted to make the kind of comedy I grew up loving, something genuinely funny, colorful, and ridiculous that the whole family can enjoy together,” Richards said, according to ComingSoon.

She hopes audiences leave theaters “laughing, quoting their favorite moments, and making memories with the people they love.”

A Family Comedy Made by Family

Richards co-wrote the screenplay with her mother, Sherrie Richards. The mother-daughter team founded Faith+Works Productions with a mission of creating family-centered entertainment.

Sherrie Richards and Victoria Monai Richards also serve as producers alongside Joseph Harold, Joel Harold and Grant Gilmore. Sherrie Richards, King Hoey and Arnold executive produce.

Davidson built his career through projects including “In Living Color” and “The Proud Family.” Arnold’s credits include “Martin,” “Everybody Hates Chris” and “The Neighborhood.”

For Richards, however, the movie represents another milestone. At 22, she directed the feature while stepping in front of the camera to lead the search herself.

“Search Party: Where’s PawPaw?” opens in theaters Nov. 13, 2026. Watch the trailer above.

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