Ye’s Ex-Donda Academy Guard Seeks $23M Over Dreadlocks Discrimination Claims

Benjamin Provo alleges Ye fired him after he refused to cut his dreadlocks, while the rapper denies discrimination and disputes their employment relationship.

Kanye West on location for 14th Annual HOT 97 Summer Jam 2007 Concert, Giants Stadium, Meadowlands Sports Complex, NJ, June 03, 2007. Photo by: Steve Mack/Everett Collection — Photo by everett225

*Ye is facing a potential $23 million damages claim from a former Donda Academy security guard who alleges racial and hairstyle discrimination.

Benjamin Provo outlined the potential damages in new court filings as his lawsuit heads toward an October trial. The $23 million figure is not a judgment against Ye. No court has ordered the rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, to pay Provo, AllHipHop reported.

Provo, who is Black and Muslim, alleges Ye targeted his dreadlocks while he worked security connected to Donda Academy and Yeezy. He says he wore the hairstyle because of his Muslim faith and Black cultural identity. Provo claims Ye and his team demanded he cut his dreadlocks, then fired him when he refused.

Kanye West silhouette at SoFi Stadium – screenshot

Provo filed the lawsuit in 2024. The case also alleges Ye treated Black employees less favorably than white employees and removed books by prominent Black figures from Donda Academy. Those allegations remain unproven in court.

Ye denies discriminating against Provo or firing him over his hair. His attorneys also dispute that Provo was Ye’s employee, arguing a third-party staffing company employed him.

The case has expanded into disputes over what evidence the court will allow. Provo’s attorneys deposed former Ye chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos, whose testimony reportedly touched on racially charged remarks within Ye’s workplace. Ye has separately sought to exclude certain social media posts from evidence, arguing they have no bearing on Provo’s claims.

The case is scheduled for a nonjury trial October 12 in Los Angeles County Superior Court. That proceeding will determine whether Provo experienced unlawful discrimination and retaliation, and whether he receives any portion of the $23 million he seeks.

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