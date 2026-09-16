Chris Brown Blasts Venton Jones After Rep Apologizes for Honoring Him

The Texas lawmaker apologized to Black women and domestic violence survivors after recognizing Brown, prompting a sharp response from the singer.

Chris Brown at the world premiere of “Stomp the Yard”. The Cinerama Dome, Hollywood, CA. 01-08-07. (Credit: Depositphotos)

*Texas state Rep. Venton Jones apologized after joining U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett in recognizing Chris Brown during a concert in Arlington — and Brown is making it clear he doesn’t want Jones’ honor anymore.

Jones and Crockett appeared at Brown and Usher’s Sept. 12 show at AT&T Stadium. Crockett recognized both artists’ contributions to music in the Congressional Record, while Jones presented Brown with a separate Texas legislative recognition. The appearance drew criticism tied to Brown’s legal drama, including his 2009 guilty plea to felony assault of then-girlfriend Rihanna.

Speaking with Don Lemon on Tuesday, Jones addressed people hurt by his participation.

“I want to offer an apology,” Jones said, extending it to women and anyone who has experienced domestic violence. He said his intention was not “to stoke the traumas” associated with domestic violence, The Grio reports. Jones also explained that he and Crockett attended the event in part to engage and mobilize voters ahead of the November midterm elections.

Brown initially thanked both lawmakers for the recognition. But after Jones apologized, his tone changed dramatically. Responding to coverage of Jones’ remarks, Brown said he no longer wanted the award and accused the lawmaker of “tap dancing,” TMZ reports. Brown also maintained that the recognition was brought to him, not something he requested.

“I was minding my damn business,” Brown wrote, adding that his Dallas shows were already sold out. He told politicians to leave him alone and let him focus on the fans supporting his concerts.

“I have a great idea.. how about yall leave me the f*** alone and let me focus on the fans,”

While Brown had harsh words for Jones, he struck a different tone with Crockett, apologizing for the backlash she received and writing on Instagram Stories that he is “not political” but “move[s] off of frequency and energy,” while thanking the congresswoman and saying he was grateful for the recognition.

Jones, meanwhile, expanded on his apology in a public statement, acknowledging Black women specifically and saying his decision contributed to circumstances in which their safety and experiences can be sidelined

“You are the backbone of our community, our families, and our democracy. Far too often, we continue to ask that you carry the heaviest burdens, lead our fights, and navigate spaces where your safety and lived realities are sidelined. My decision was another moment that perpetuated this,” he said.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Jasmine Crockett Honors Chris Brown and Usher in Congressional Record

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