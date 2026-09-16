Dave Chappelle Announces ‘Karmageddon’ Arena Run Ending at Madison Square Garden

The comedian will hit six cities in October before bringing his newly announced show to New York's Madison Square Garden in November.

Dave Chappelle – Getty

*Grammy- and Emmy-winning comedian Dave Chappelle is taking “Karmageddon” on the road this fall, with a newly announced arena run that will ultimately bring him back to Madison Square Garden.

The trek begins Oct. 20 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and moves quickly through Charlotte, Toronto, Louisville, Austin and Houston. Chappelle will then take the stage at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Nov. 6 as part of the 2026 New York Comedy Festival.

Variety reported the newly announced dates via Live Nation.

The “Karmageddon” schedule includes:

Oct. 20 — Nashville, Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 21 — Charlotte, Spectrum Center

Oct. 23 — Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 24 — Louisville, KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 26 — Austin, Moody Center

Oct. 28 — Houston, Toyota Center

Nov. 6 — New York, Madison Square Garden

Dave Chappelle at the Los Angeles premiere of “BlacKkKlansman” at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theatre, Beverly Hills, USA. Aug. 08, 2018. (Depositphotos)

The Madison Square Garden stop gives the short run a notable finish. Chappelle has plenty of history at the venue, including previous headlining dates and a surprise appearance alongside Chris Rock and Kevin Hart in 2022, which EURweb previously covered.

His Nov. 6 performance will also serve as the opening-night centerpiece of the New York Comedy Festival, which runs through Nov. 15 with shows staged throughout the city’s five boroughs.

Chappelle’s familiar no-phone policy will remain in effect. Phones, smartwatches and other devices are secured in Yondr pouches during his performances, keeping what happens in the room largely in the room.

The “Karmageddon” dates arrive during another busy year for Chappelle, who performed three nights at the Hollywood Palladium during Netflix Is a Joke Fest in May.

What exactly Chappelle plans to unleash under the “Karmageddon” banner remains part of the intrigue. For now, audiences know where to find him — beginning in Nashville and ending under the bright lights of the Garden.

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