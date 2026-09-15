Tiffany Henyard Talks Republican Switch, Dolton Controversies and Her Political Reboot in Georgia | EUR EXCLUSIVE

EXCLUSIVE: The former Dolton mayor tells EURweb why she crossed party lines, what she believes went wrong in Illinois and what she wants South Fulton voters to know.

*Tiffany Henyard isn’t running away from the controversies that followed her out of Illinois — but the former Dolton mayor insists they don’t tell the whole story of who she is.

Now living in Georgia, Henyard is attempting a political comeback as the Republican nominee for Fulton County Commission District 5. She faces Democratic nominee Helen Willis in the Nov. 3 general election after running unopposed in the Republican primary. The former lifelong Democrat told EURweb that crossing the political aisle was less about abandoning her community than finding another route toward what she calls progress.

“You damn if you do, you damn if you don’t,” Henyard said during our exclusive conversation. “So why not reach across the aisle, which I’m now walking across the aisle on the other side, to say, ‘Hey, let’s sit down and talk about structure for the Black and Brown community.’”

Her return to politics follows a turbulent ending in Illinois. Henyard lost Dolton’s 2025 Democratic mayoral primary to Jason House after a tenure dominated by clashes with trustees and investigations into village spending, as EURweb previously reported. A noncriminal investigation led by former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot found excessive spending and inadequate financial oversight during Henyard’s administration. Federal investigators have also examined municipal spending involving her administration. Henyard herself has never been criminally charged.

Why Henyard Became a Republican

Henyard said her experience in Illinois politics contributed to her decision to change parties. She specifically pointed to a controversial Thornton Township Democratic caucus, which she described as “the biggest voter suppression I ever seen in my entire life.”

In Georgia, she says Republicans have largely welcomed her, although some have questioned whether her political conversion is genuine. She described herself as “more of a conservative Republican” and said her focus is on building infrastructure and bringing resources into communities she believes have been overlooked.

“I switched because I want progress,” she said.

Henyard told EURweb she initially moved to Georgia with her daughter and partner seeking “a fresh start,” not another campaign. She said conversations with people visiting her South Fulton clothing business eventually pushed her toward running.

Her residency was challenged after she qualified, but the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections voted 3-1 in April to allow her candidacy to proceed.

What Henyard Says She Got Wrong in Dolton

Asked directly what she got wrong during her controversial tenure — rather than what she believes opponents and the media got wrong — Henyard pointed to personnel decisions.

“Never allow people to pick your cabinet,” she said. “Pick who you want. Stand on that. Even if they say no, stand on who you want.”

Henyard said she should have resisted allowing board members to influence certain personnel choices.

“That’s how sabotage happens. That’s how things go wrong,” she said. “That’s one thing that I would have stood on a little stronger.”

But Henyard also believes controversy overwhelmed public discussion of what she considers her accomplishments.

“A lot of times y’all miss all the good by listening to all the noise,” she said.

Her argument doesn’t erase the documented scrutiny surrounding her administration. Lightfoot’s investigation found that Dolton’s finances deteriorated substantially and identified spending and transparency problems. The Village of Dolton has also pursued litigation involving disputed public funds. Those matters provide important context for Henyard’s effort to persuade Georgia voters to judge her anew.

“Stop listening to noise, controversy,” Henyard told EURweb. “Come meet me and get your own perspective of Tiffany Henyard.”

On Black Women and the Political ‘Boys Club’

Henyard was equally direct when asked what Black women encounter in politics that male politicians often do not.

“I got a list for that,” she began. “Number one, you a woman. I’m sorry. This is the boys’ club.”

She argued that women can face resistance simply by pursuing positions of power.

“Unfortunately, they don’t want women to lead by any means necessary,” Henyard said. “And guess what? You are smarter than some of them in the office right now.”

For Henyard, leadership should ultimately be measured by work rather than titles.

“You want someone that’s really gonna give up their time for you, ’cause that’s what you’re doing when you become a politician,” she said. “You’re giving up your time, your personal time, to push whatever the agenda is for the people. Not for yourself, not for your friends, but for the people.”

‘Politricks,’ A Memoir and Life Beyond the Headlines

Henyard is also preparing to tell her story outside electoral politics.

Her upcoming “Politricks” podcast will begin by addressing a basic question she believes has been lost amid years of headlines: Who is Tiffany Henyard?

“That’s my first episode,” she said. “It’s talking about who I am, where I come from, and the things that I have accomplished.”

Her forthcoming memoir, “Standing on Business. Fight for Justice.,” will go further into her personal life. Henyard told EURweb the book discusses experiencing preeclampsia while pregnant with her daughter, Justice.

“Almost lost Justice doing that,” she said. “So it showed more of my human side.”

Henyard said the memoir is planned in three parts and teased additional media projects, including a show and docuseries currently in development.

Politically, however, her immediate challenge is Fulton County. Henyard argues South Fulton needs more infrastructure, business resources and investment, and she is asking voters to separate her candidacy from the national headlines that defined her final years in Illinois.

“I have not stopped,” Henyard said. “I’m still going. I’m still growing.”

Fulton County voters will decide in November whether Henyard gets the political fresh start she’s seeking.

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