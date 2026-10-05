NewsBits: Rihanna Reacts to EJ Johnson Diss, Chris Brown Faces Deadbeat Dad Claims, Gloria Velez Fires Back

Rihanna drops one word after EJ Johnson’s Dior complaint, while Diamond Brown makes serious allegations and Gloria Velez defends video vixens.

Rihanna – Getty

*Today’s NewsBits starts with Rihanna seemingly reacting after EJ Johnson complained about her arrival at a Paris Fashion Week show. Elsewhere, Chris Brown’s ex Diamond Brown alleges the singer threatened men she dated following their breakup, while former video vixen Gloria Velez has a message for anyone wondering what happened to the women who once dominated hip-hop videos.

Rihanna Seemingly Responds to EJ Johnson

Rihanna may have delivered a very short response to EJ Johnson after the former “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills” personality complained about waiting for the superstar during Paris Fashion Week.

EJ, who uses they/them pronouns, discussed the Christian Dior Spring/Summer 2027 runway show in an Instagram video after attending the Sept. 29 event in Paris.

“We just left the Dior show. Getting out of there was crazy, but the show itself was beautiful. It did start an hour late because Rihanna was late. We didn’t care to wait for her, but the show was beautiful nonetheless,” EJ said.

Rihanna attended the show wearing a sleek, all-black ensemble.

Things took an unexpected turn after another video circulated showing EJ, the child of Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Cookie Johnson, being blocked from entering their hotel after posing for paparazzi outside.

Rihanna appeared in the comments with just one word: “Damn.”

Whether that was shade, sympathy or simply Rihanna observing the moment was left unexplained. PEOPLE reported that representatives for Rihanna and EJ did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Sunday, Oct. 4.

EJ Johnson – via screenshot

Diamond – Chris Brown – via Instagram

Diamond Brown Accuses Chris Brown of Threatening Boyfriend

Chris Brown’s ex Diamond Brown is making serious allegations against the singer amid their child support disputes.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Diamond claims Chris has engaged in “disturbing behavior” and becomes angry when she dates other men.

Diamond said her relationship with Chris ended two years ago and alleged that despite him having another partner, he gets “extremely angry with me when I have dated other men since our breakup.”

“He has made death threats against my most recent boyfriend, and continued threats to not only him, but also to his twin brother. I understand that he has also had third parties make threats,” Diamond alleged in the filing.

She further claimed similar behavior affected a relationship she began approximately two years ago.

“Both of these relationships broke up because of Chris’s Harassment,” Diamond said. “I should not be left to be scared to move on with my life because of Chris’s anger and resentment.”

Diamond also alleged that although Chris frequently travels for work, “in the last six to seven months, he has not once asked me to see Lovely.”

She described his alleged behavior as “harassing, disturbing my peace and feels extremely frightening.”

Diamond said she has taken “no action to date,” but claimed her attorney has asked Chris’ attorney since March to have the singer stop the alleged behavior.

Gloria Velez Defends Video Vixens and Their Lives After Fame

Gloria Velez is pushing back against the idea that women known as video vixens somehow disappeared once their years in the spotlight ended.

Her response came after Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson, co-host of “It Is What It Is” alongside Cam’ron and Ma$e, wondered what happened to video vixens from an earlier era of hip-hop.

“Where did they go? What happened to, like, most of those video vixens back in the days?” Wilson asked during the conversation, which also included a reference to the women returning to “general population.”

Velez, who became known as a model and video vixen in the late 1990s and 2000s, responded on social media.

“Meanwhile, decades later… the video vixens are minding their business, living full lives, raising families, building businesses and evolving, yet somehow we’re STILL the conversation,” she wrote.

She then flipped the question around: “Maybe the real question isn’t, ‘What happened to the video vixens?’ Maybe it’s… why are y’all still so obsessed with us?”

Velez expanded on her point in a video, questioning what was supposedly wrong with “general population.”

“We were never aliens, inmates, or some separate species,” she said. “We were women working in entertainment, then we grew up, we evolved.”

Velez said women from that era became “mothers, wives, business owners, authors, artists, caregivers, women living real lives.”

She also rejected the assumption that disappearing from television means someone stopped succeeding.

“Just because you don’t see someone on TV anymore doesn’t mean their life stopped,” Velez said.

NewsBits

From Rihanna’s economical one-word comment to serious allegations in Chris Brown’s child support battle and Gloria Velez demanding room for women to evolve beyond their old public images, today’s NewsBits proves the conversation rarely ends when the cameras move on.

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