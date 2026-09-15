Oprah Winfrey Calls ‘AHA’ Sphere Experience the ‘Culmination’ of Her Life’s Work

The media mogul will take over Las Vegas' Sphere for four immersive shows combining music, poetry, storytelling and cutting-edge visuals.

Oprah Winfrey at arrivals for 30th Film Independent Spirit Awards 2015 – Photo by James Atoa/Everett Collection

*Oprah Winfrey is bringing one of her most ambitious projects yet to Las Vegas, transforming Sphere into a two-hour immersive experience she says represents the culmination of what she has spent her life working toward.

“Oprah Winfrey’s AHA” will take place April 2-4, 2027, for four performances across one weekend. Winfrey will appear live at every show alongside musicians, artists, poets and storytellers for what organizers describe as a journey through wonder, joy, connection and those sudden moments of realization that inspired the project’s name.

The idea didn’t begin in a boardroom. Winfrey says it struck her while watching U2 perform on Sphere’s opening night in 2023.

“‘AHA’ is a dream that came to me as I sat in awe at the opening night of U2 at the Sphere, mesmerized by the possibilities of how the space could be used as a tool for creating greater awareness and understanding of ourselves and our connection to each other,” Winfrey said in the announcement.

“Creating this experience has felt like the culmination of what I’ve spoken about and worked towards my entire life,” she added.

Oprah Turns Her ‘AHA’ Moment Into An Immersive Show

“AHA” isn’t being billed as a traditional concert. The production combines live storytelling, music, poetry, original artwork, and immersive visual elements designed specifically for Sphere.

The lineup includes seven-time Grammy winner Jacob Collier, acclaimed poet and author Ocean Vuong, musician Ajeet, and gospel singer Wintley Phipps, with additional surprise guests expected. Special guests are subject to change.

Oscar-nominated composer Max Richter serves as musical director and contributes original music, while electronic artist and producer Jon Hopkins also creates original music for the production. Grammy-winning musician Jason White serves as vocal director.

Oscar-winning “Moonlight” screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney contributes writing, while artist Es Devlin and the Plum Village Monks are providing original works. Ethan Tobman directs the experience, presented by Live Nation.

Sphere Becomes Part Of The Story

The venue itself plays a major role in Winfrey’s vision.

Sphere’s massive LED display wraps above and around the audience, allowing the production to surround attendees with imagery rather than confining the action to a conventional stage. The show will also use Sphere Immersive Sound, the venue’s concert-grade audio system.

The official AHA website describes the production as a multisensory journey combining story, score and stillness rather than a conventional concert. Organizers say the experience will run approximately two hours without an intermission.

The project also represents another evolution in Winfrey’s decades-long career of conversations centered on personal growth, purpose and human connection. EURweb recently reported on Winfrey’s decision to expand her talk-show legacy through podcasting, another platform she has used to continue the conversations that defined much of her television career.

Four Shows, One Weekend In Las Vegas

The limited engagement consists of four performances: Friday, April 2 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, April 3 at 8 p.m.; and two shows Sunday, April 4, at noon and 6 p.m.

Tickets start at $145, with general public sales beginning Sept. 25.

VIP travel packages through Vibee become available Sept. 15. Packages include a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, a choice of general-admission floor access or a reserved Sphere seat, a collectible laminate and lanyard, and admission to an immersive “AHA Experience” fan pop-up. Upgraded packages offer additional perks.

Presale registration and travel-package information are available through AHALive.com.

For Winfrey, however, the production appears to be about considerably more than staging another celebrity event in Las Vegas. Nearly three years after she says Sphere’s possibilities sparked her own “AHA” moment, she’s returning to the venue with an experience designed to give thousands of people an opportunity to have one of their own.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Oprah Winfrey Signs Exclusive Multiyear Deal with Amazon

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.