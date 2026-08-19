Oprah Reveals Why She Took Her Talk Show Legacy To Podcasting

Oprah via Oprah podcast – screenshot

*Oprah Winfrey thought retirement would mean stepping away from the spotlight. Instead, she found another way to do what she has always done best: talk.

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The media mogul recently explained her decision to expand “The Oprah Podcast” during an interview with LinkedIn Editor-in-Chief Dan Roth, saying the move felt like a natural extension of her decades-long career in television, EW reports.

“One of the things I know for sure is I know how to talk,” Winfrey said, joking that even as a child, her grandmother’s friends called her “a talking child.”

After hosting “The Oprah Winfrey Show” for 25 seasons from 1986 to 2011, Winfrey said she once imagined retirement would involve living quietly away from television, “pick[ing] roses and tak[ing] walks in the park.” But the desire to have meaningful conversations never disappeared.

“The idea of me doing a podcast is an extension, obviously, of what I’ve been doing on the show all of these years,” Winfrey said. “I just realized that the times and the culture continues to move forward in a way that people are still seeking meaning and a depth of purpose in their lives. People still want that.”

Winfrey believes that need has become even more important in an era dominated by algorithms and social media.

“With all the algorithms, with all the social media, with all the craziness that we experience,” she said, people ultimately want to know “that they matter in the world” and can find happiness and well-being for themselves and their families.

“I have observed so much from human behavior, how to live a life that is actually meaningful, purposeful, and fills you with a sense of contentment,” Winfrey said.

At 72, she sees the podcast as an opportunity to share what she has learned, describing herself as being “in the wisdom seat.”

New episodes of “The Oprah Podcast” drop Tuesdays and Thursdays on YouTube and podcast platforms.

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