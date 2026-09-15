A Whining Boosie Badazz Says ’60 Minutes’ Left Out Key Trump Pardon Details | VIDEO

The rapper says his hour-long CBS interview omitted important context about his White House contact before a disputed $600,000 pardon effort.

Boosie Badazz 60 minutes

*Rapper Boosie Badazz says “60 Minutes” didn’t tell his full story when the CBS newsmagazine examined the $600,000 he paid political operatives Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl to advocate for a presidential pardon from President Donald Trump.

Boosie appeared in the Sept. 13 “60 Minutes” investigation into the business of paid pardon brokers. After watching the broadcast, however, the Baton Rouge rapper said much of what he told CBS never made it to air.

“My story wasn’t told fully,” Boosie wrote in a social media post highlighted by Complex.

What Boosie Says Viewers Didn’t Hear

Boosie said he sat for roughly an hour with “60 Minutes,” but only a small portion of the conversation appeared in the finished segment. Most significantly, he said the program omitted his account of meeting with the White House pardon czar before his dealings with Burkman and Wohl.

That chronology matters to how Boosie is presenting his case. His effort to obtain clemency didn’t begin with the two brokers; he says he was already pursuing a pardon before retaining them. Boosie also reiterated his belief that he was misled during the later pardon effort and said he hopes the interview can support his attempt to recover money through civil proceedings.

Boosie was on 60 minutes WTF never thought id see the day he would be interviewed on national news lol https://t.co/M1oREe40ku — RoseA (@RoseA80) September 14, 2026

The $600,000 Pardon Dispute

In its investigation, CBS News reported that Boosie paid Burkman and Wohl $600,000 upfront after he says they led him to believe their efforts could secure a pardon.

Boosie told “60 Minutes” he believed paying them meant “they’re gonna make it happen.” Trump has not pardoned him.

CBS reported that Boosie’s agreement provided for half of the $600,000 to be returned if he did not receive clemency. Boosie is seeking that $300,000 through arbitration.

Burkman disputes that obligation, saying the final agreement containing the refund provision was never signed. He and Wohl maintain they owe Boosie nothing and have called his claim meritless. CBS also reported that Wohl and Burkman denied sending certain text messages attributed to them concerning people they allegedly planned to enlist in the pardon effort.

EURweb Previously Tracked the White House Response

The missing White House context connects directly with earlier EURweb reporting.

In July, EURweb reported that an administration official said Wohl and Burkman had no recognized role in the White House clemency process. The official confirmed that paperwork submitted on Boosie’s behalf had been received but cautioned against interpreting receipt as approval or evidence that a pardon was forthcoming.

CBS’ investigation subsequently widened the lens beyond Boosie, examining a pardon-broker business in which people seeking clemency can pay substantial fees to lobbyists who tout political relationships and strategies for getting their cases noticed.

Boosie’s Complaint is About the Missing Context

Boosie’s post doesn’t establish that “60 Minutes” inaccurately reported his case. His complaint is more specific: he believes the broadcast left out information necessary to understand how his pardon effort developed before the $600,000 arrangement became the center of the story.

For Boosie, that distinction now matters beyond television. His dispute with Burkman and Wohl remains unresolved, and he is pointing to the fuller chronology of his pardon effort as he continues seeking compensation.

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