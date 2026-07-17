White House Responds to Boosie Badazz Trump Pardon Dispute

The administration rejected claims that Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman could influence the clemency process and confirmed only that Boosie’s paperwork had arrived.

Boosie Badazz (gETTY)

*The White House has issued a blunt warning about the political operatives connected to Boosie Badazz’s effort to obtain a presidential pardon.

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An administration official said Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman have no recognized role in the clemency process. The official also warned that working with the pair could weaken an applicant’s case rather than improve it.

The response followed questions from “The Breakfast Club” correspondent Loren LoRosa, who shared details of the administration’s position on social media, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

“A White House official ..made it clear in a statement to me that they DO NOT support the work of Wohl or Burkman (the men boosie sued) and allege that anyone seeking clemency that involve these men will actively harm their chances,” LoRosa wrote.

White House Washington DC — Photo: Depositphotos

Boosie, whose legal name is Torence Hatch, paid the two men $600,000 after they allegedly presented themselves as figures with access to President Trump. The rapper is now seeking the return of $300,000 after the pardon failed to materialize.

The White House confirmed that Boosie’s attorney, Meghan Blanco, submitted a clemency request. However, officials cautioned against reading more into that acknowledgment. According to LoRosa, “receipt of documents should not be taken to mean anything other than documents have been received.”

The administration also rejected the idea that payment to outside lobbyists can guarantee favorable action from the president. LoRosa said the official told her Trump “finds it detestable that anyone would even attempt to profit off pardons.”

A separate White House response to NOTUS reportedly stated that members of the clemency team had “never heard from” Wohl or Burkman.

Those comments undercut the pair’s alleged claims of special access and influence. They also strengthen Boosie’s argument that he paid for connections that did not exist.

The rapper has since threatened federal legal action and publicly demanded an explanation for where the money went.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Boosie Badazz Sues Over Failed $600K Trump Pardon Deal

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