Boosie Badazz Sues Over Failed $600K Trump Pardon Deal

The rapper says Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman took his money and delivered nothing but broken promises.

Boosie Badazz and President Donald Trump – Grok AI photo

*Boosie Badazz is heading to federal court to recover money he paid for a presidential pardon that never happened. The rapper says political operatives Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman took $600,000 from him and failed to deliver.

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TMZ reports that Boosie, born Torence Hatch, made the deal with the pair last fall. He says they presented themselves as insiders with direct access to President Trump. The White House tells a different story. An official told NOTUS the clemency team had “never heard from” Wohl or Burkman. The official added that their involvement would actually damage an applicant’s chances.

Boosie said the speculation reached its peak on New Year’s Day, when his attorney received a call claiming President Trump had already signed the pardon but that the White House had not announced it publicly. However, when the rapper was sentenced later that month on his federal firearm conviction, no pardon had been issued.

Boosie now wants $300,000 back. He points to a contract clause requiring half the fee returned if no pardon came through. Wohl and Burkman refused, denying any refund deal existed. They also claimed heavy fines from past legal troubles left their firm without money.

Burkman defended the work in a statement to TMZ. “In 30 years of lobbying, I doubt we have ever done more work and harder work,” he said. He also blamed a Boosie arrest in Texas for complicating the effort.

Boosie fired back on X. “U PLAYED WITH THE WRONG ONE. IM SUING YALL N FEDERAL COURT NOW,” he wrote. In another post, he added, “WHERE DID THE MONEY GO ? I THOUGHT TRUMP SIGNED THE PARDON? I THOUGHT U HAD THE PRESIDENT ON SPEED DIAL? U SHOULDVE DID YOUR RESEARCH BEFORE TRYING TO JACK ME LIKE U DID THE OTHERS.”

He also called out several high-profile names in a separate post, including Laura Loomer, Erika Kirk and Nancy Mase. “CAN THE NAMES ABOVE PLEASE MAKE A TRUTHFUL STATEMENT ABOUT HAVING CONTACT R NO CONTACT WITH BURKMAN N WHOL ABOUT MY PARDON PROCESS,” Boosie wrote. “600k WAS TAKEN FROM ME WITH YOUR NAMES MENTIONED N EMAILS BY THESE PEOPLE.”

Burkman told TMZ … “The provision in the contract he is referencing was never agreed to at all.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Boosie Badazz Begs Trump to Review His Gun Case – Cites Unfair Prosecution

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