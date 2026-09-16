The 10th Annual Imagination Lunchbox International Film Festival to Screen Shorts from the U. S., Italy, Mexico, Norway and Australia

Speakers/Presenters of the 10th Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s & Adult’s Film Festival.

*The 10th annual Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s & Adult’s Film Fest (ILICAFF) has selected the short films to be screened Saturday September 19, 2026, at the Eubie Blake Cultural Center (847 N. Howard Street, 20202) from 1-2pmEST (with virtual access).

Awards to be announced at the ceremony will include “Best Film Made By Kids,” “Best Film Made For Kids,” “Best Film Made By Adults,” “Festival Choice Award,” and “Most Uplifting Film.” The shorts to be screen are from the United States (Pennsylvania, New York, S. Carolina, Washington State, Nevada and Virginia), Italy, Mexico, Norway and Australia.

A filmmaking workshop will be held the same day, September 19th, from 3-5pm also at the Eubie Blake Center, virtual open call auditions Sunday September 20th from 12-1pmEST (powered by Zoom), and open court community basketball games at the UA House at Fayette (1100 East Fayette Street, 21201).

The Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s & Adult’s Film Festival will be hosted by founder Anthony Michael Hobbs, a SAG/AFTRA actor (PBS/DreamWorks) and multi-award-winning filmmaker that has garnered over 20 awards worldwide for his shorts and a former AAU player.

Sponsored in part by The Baltimore Times, Times of Baltimore, Inc. and ThePulseofEntertainment.com, the Imagination Lunchbox International Film Fest is held in partnership with the Eubie Blake Cultural Center (screening/awards/workshops) and Morgan State University’s Multiplatform Production Program (virtual open call auditions).

Shorts to be screened at the 10th ILICAFF are from various parts of the United States, Italy, Norway, Mexico and Australia.

The IL/Eubie Blake Filmmaking Workshops will have stuntman/director Chuck Borden (Faceplant Films); Professor Ash Soltani Stone (Chair of Morgan State University’s Multiplatform Production Program); film producer/director Jeanette Goodwood (Ladies in Film & Television), and Attorney Richard B. Jefferson (M.E.T.A.L. IP Law Group) with his “Ask an Attorney” session. The IL/MSU MPP Virtual Open Call Audition Sunday September 10th from 12-1pmEST (powered by Zoom and open to the public) will have at the virtual director’s table Arthur Mohammad (Carter High, Saturday Night Lights, Twelve/BET, Netflix, Prime and Tubi) of Sweet Chariot Films; playwright/film producer Mark Hunter (3rd Degrees/Tubi) of ReMARKable Production, Jeanette Greenwood (Texas Indie Filmmaking Awards) of Ladies in Film & Television, and Nicole Butler (Imagine Becoming/YouTube) of A&B Productions. At the end of ILICAFF is the IL Open Court Community Basketball Games Sunday September 20th from 1:30-3pmEST at the UA House at Fayette where Head Coach Kevin Broadus (Morgan State University), Head Coach Darius Wilson (Bowie State University), and Head Coach Mark Winchester (Imagination Lunchbox, LLC).

The “Imagination Lunchbox International Film Fest” was created in 2016 by Hobbs to give young filmmakers, like he was, a platform to screen their films and view other creative projects. Anthony started out as an actor at the age of four. By the age of seven he was walking the red carpets at the Emmy Awards representing the PBS mini-series The Abolitionist where he played a young Frederick Douglass. As a voice-over actor you can hear his voice in commercials for Norwegian Cruise Line and TBWA International (at the time the largest advertising agency in the world). He went on to become a model and was seen in advertising campaigns for Toys R Us, Villa, Finish Line United Way, Comcast Infinity, US National parks and Claritin Kids. At age nine he went into filmmaking and as a result garnered over 20 awards for writing, starring-in, directing and producing multi award winning short films (One Nation, Naga Pixie ). He has also produced short films through his company Imagination Lunchbox, LLC for others, such as the award-winning short Agent Hollywood. In 2023 he expanded his Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Fest to include adults. Launching the Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s & Adult’s Film Festival

For more information log onto:

Screening & Awards Ceremony at https://imaginationlunchbox.com/ili-film-festival.html

Filmmaking Workshops at https://imaginationlunchbox.com/iliff-filmmaking-workshops.html

Virtual Open Call Auditions at https://imaginationlunchbox.com/il-virtual-open-call-auditions.html

Open Court Community Basketball Games at https://imaginationlunchbox.com/iliff-open-court-basketball.html

Or email [email protected]. www.ImaginationLunchbox.com

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