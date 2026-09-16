Stephen Curry’s Historic 4,000th Three-Pointer Heads to IMAX | WATCH TRAILER

The new documentary 'Portrait of an Artist: Stephen Curry' puts 21 IMAX cameras around the historic game that sent Curry into another NBA category of his own.

*Stephen Curry’s unprecedented 4,000th career three-pointer is getting a second life on one of the biggest screens possible.

A new trailer and poster have arrived for “Portrait of an Artist: Stephen Curry,” an ESPN Films documentary opening exclusively in IMAX theaters Oct. 9. Directed by Gotham Chopra, the film follows Curry as he approaches the milestone while exploring the preparation, creativity and mindset behind the shooting ability that transformed professional basketball.

Rather than covering Curry’s entire career chronologically, the documentary builds around one pivotal day at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

21 IMAX Cameras Captured Curry’s Big Night

On March 13, 2025, Curry entered a home game against the Sacramento Kings needing two three-pointers to reach 4,000.

He got there with 8:19 remaining in the third quarter, taking a pass from Moses Moody before creating space and connecting from the right wing. Curry became the first player in NBA history to make 4,000 career three-pointers. The Warriors ultimately defeated Sacramento 130-104.

The NBA confirms Curry reached the mark in his 1,013th career game.

To capture the moment for the documentary, filmmakers deployed 21 IMAX-certified cameras around the game and its surrounding events, giving the production an unusually expansive view of a milestone Curry had spent years building toward.

NBA star Stephen Curry of Golden State Warriors is pictured at an interview during a fan meeting event on his China tour in Wuhan city, central China’s Hubei province, 9 September 2018.

Viola Davis And Jon Batiste Talk Artistry

The film also looks beyond basketball to examine the similarities between Curry’s craft and other forms of creative expression.

Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis, musician Jon Batiste, producer Rick Rubin and singer-songwriter Patti Smith appear in the documentary, offering perspectives on innovation and the discipline behind exceptional creative work.

That approach fits the film’s title: Curry isn’t presented solely as an athlete chasing another statistic. The documentary examines the repetition, imagination and work required to develop a skill until it changes expectations for everyone who follows.

The milestone at the center of the film illustrates that impact. Curry had already become the NBA’s career three-point leader in December 2021 when he surpassed Ray Allen’s previous record of 2,973. Less than four years later, Curry became the inaugural member of the 4,000 club.

“Portrait of an Artist: Stephen Curry” is produced and presented by IMAX, Religion of Sports and Curry’s Unanimous Media in association with NBA Entertainment. Disney will distribute the film.

For Curry, the documentary turns one extraordinary night into something larger: a big-screen examination of how thousands of nearly identical-looking shots added up to something the NBA had never seen before.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: ‘Ready to Love’ Heads to Chicago for New Season | WATCH TRAILER

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.