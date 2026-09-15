50 Cent Crowns Lil Durk Attorney ‘Billion Dollar Lawyer’ After Acquittal

50 Cent celebrated Drew Findling after Lil Durk beat all five federal charges, giving the rapper's attorney a nickname with a familiar ring.

50 Cent – Getty Images

*50 Cent is giving attorney Drew Findling his props after Lil Durk’s sweeping acquittal in federal court — and the victory happens to fit nicely with one of 50’s upcoming television projects.

After a Los Angeles federal jury found Durk, whose legal name is Durk Banks, not guilty on all five counts in his murder-for-hire trial, 50 celebrated Findling on Instagram, referring to him as the “Billion Dollar Lawyer.”

The reference isn’t random. 50 Cent is executive producing “Billion Dollar Lawyer,” an upcoming scripted drama inspired by Findling’s career representing high-profile clients in hip-hop.

Complex reports that 50 had been publicly confident about Findling’s involvement in Durk’s defense well before the verdict. After Findling joined the case, 50 suggested in 2024 that the attorney could get Durk home if prosecutors hadn’t put together an airtight case.

Lil Durk – YouTube screenshot

Durk Beats The Murder-For-Hire Charges

Federal prosecutors accused Durk of financing a 2022 shooting in Los Angeles that allegedly targeted rapper Quando Rondo in retaliation for the 2020 killing of King Von. Rondo survived, but his cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson, was killed.

Durk’s defense team, which included Findling and attorney Brian Steel, challenged the government’s case and attacked the credibility of cooperating witnesses. The defense argued that Durk’s former assistant Kavon Grant orchestrated the shooting without Durk’s knowledge.

After more than two days of deliberations, jurors acquitted Durk of all five charges, Reuters reported, noting that Durk remains in federal custody.

Findling Celebrates A Major Win

Following the acquittal, Findling recalled a promise he said he and Durk made nearly two years earlier.

“Twenty-two months ago, Durk and I made an agreement that we would make history with the greatest verdict in this country, and it happened today,” Findling said outside the courthouse.

He also expressed condolences to Robinson’s family.

The victory doesn’t mean Durk is walking out of custody yet. The Chicago rapper faces a separate federal trial involving racketeering-related charges beginning Oct. 5.

For 50 Cent, though, Findling’s latest courtroom win supplied some real-life promotion for “Billion Dollar Lawyer” before the scripted project even arrives.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Why Lil Durk Remains in Jail After Murder-for-Hire Acquittal

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