Sherri Shepherd Gets Emotional as Son Jeffrey Starts College

The proud mom once questioned whether Jeffrey could achieve this level of independence. Now, her college freshman is thriving without Mom nearby.

Sherri Shepherd on The View/YouTube screenshot

*Sherri Shepherd spent years helping her son Jeffrey Tarpley become more independent. Now that he’s attending college, that success has left Mom emotional.

The actress and former “The View” co-host discussed Jeffrey’s freshman year during a recent return to the ABC daytime show. Shepherd admitted that adjusting to an emptier home has challenged her sense of identity.

“When I tell you I am wandering around the house so sad because my label as a mother, I don’t know who I am,” she said, according to ESSENCE. Jeffrey’s growing independence has also changed how often he reaches out.

“I’m trying to adjust because he doesn’t call me, which means he’s finding his independence,” Shepherd said.

The Milestone Shepherd Once Questioned

For Shepherd, Jeffrey attending college carries special meaning. Jeffrey is autistic and has experienced developmental delays. Shepherd became emotional while explaining why his latest accomplishment means so much.

“Because he’s got special needs and so that’s what I always wanted, was for him to find his independence,” she said.

Shepherd added that she once doubted whether college would become part of Jeffrey’s future.

“And he’s at college and I didn’t think he’d be able to, and he did it,” she said.

That achievement follows years of Shepherd encouraging Jeffrey to navigate life with increasing independence.

In 2022, she explained that moving from Los Angeles to New York also created opportunities for her son to grow.

She watched him learn to travel around New York City and spend time with friends without depending on her.

Sherri Shepherd arriving at the 41st NAACP Image Awards Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA on February 26, 2010 — Photo by Jean_Nelson. (Credit: Depositphotos)

Jeffrey Is Making His Own Mark

Now, Shepherd is hearing encouraging reports from Jeffrey’s college.

“They call me and said Jeffrey’s such a leader and he makes everybody feel good and he tells jokes,” she shared.

Those updates offer some comfort as Shepherd adjusts to a new stage of motherhood.

EURweb has previously covered Shepherd discussing the challenges of raising Jeffrey while navigating career and family responsibilities. This time, however, Shepherd’s emotions come with a milestone she spent years working toward.

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