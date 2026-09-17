Meta May Ditch the Camera in New Smart Glasses Amid Privacy Concerns

The rumored Luna glasses reportedly keep six microphones and AI features while removing the camera that has fueled years of privacy concerns.

Smart glasses by Meta, futuristic technology editorial background. Modern tech glasses concept backdrop — Photo by visuals6x/Depositphotos

*Meta reportedly plans to launch smart glasses without a camera, potentially removing one of the biggest privacy concerns surrounding its wearable technology.

The company plans to release the camera-free glasses this fall, according to The Information. The publication cited people familiar with Meta’s plans. Internally called Luna, the glasses reportedly feature six microphones, speakers, and a button that activates Meta AI. Users could also interact with Muse, Meta’s recently launched consumer AI agent.

TechCrunch highlighted the development as Meta continues facing criticism over privacy and misuse involving its existing camera-equipped glasses.

Meta’s Camera Problem Isn’t New

Camera-equipped Meta glasses include an LED designed to alert people when users record video. However, some owners have covered, damaged or removed that indicator to record people without the intended visual warning. EURweb reported in July that Meta responded with a mandatory software update. The update disables the camera when the glasses detect interference or damage involving the privacy LED.

Meta estimated that fewer than 0.1% of glasses sold had experienced that type of tampering.

Privacy concerns extend beyond secret recording. More than 70 organizations previously urged Meta to abandon reported plans for facial recognition technology in its smart glasses. EURweb covered that opposition in April. The coalition included civil rights, privacy, and domestic violence advocacy organizations.

Luna Removes One Concern, Not Every One

Removing the camera could make Luna less concerning in places where people worry about being photographed or filmed. However, camera-free does not mean technology-free.

Luna’s six microphones would allow users to communicate with Meta’s AI systems. The glasses reportedly retain speakers for audio directed toward the wearer, according to The Information.

Meta could unveil Luna during its Connect conference next week. The company reportedly targets October for shipments and plans two styles.

The reported shift follows other privacy challenges. EURweb reported in March on a federal class action involving privacy claims surrounding Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

Luna would not erase those earlier controversies. Still, removing the camera could change how people view smart glasses in public spaces.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: HYROX Apologizes After Athlete Soils Herself Mid-Race — Then Wins

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.