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AMC’s ‘Archive X’ Digs Into Telepathy, UFOs and the Unexplained | TRAILER

The six-part docuseries draws from more than one million archival items while exploring alien encounters, prophetic dreams and messages from beyond.
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Archive X: Unexplained Phenomena

*What if telepathy, UFO encounters, near-death experiences, and messages from the dead are pieces of the same unexplained mystery?

That question drives “Archive X: Unexplained Phenomena,” a new six-part docuseries premiering in October. Professor Jeffrey J. Kripal hosts the show, which draws from Rice University’s Center for the Impossible. The collection contains more than one million documents, recordings, and files examining paranormal experiences and questions surrounding human consciousness. Some materials date back nearly a century.

AMC Global Media released the official trailer and key art ahead of the premiere. Watch the clip below.

Six Mysteries Take Center Stage

Each episode pairs archival research with people describing personal experiences involving phenomena that remain difficult to explain.

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The premiere, “Telepathic Children,” follows two non-verbal autistic girls whose mothers believe they communicate telepathically. The girls describe a realm called “The Hill,” while archival footage introduces earlier research into children believed to possess psychic abilities.

“Alien Abduction” follows on Oct. 8, exploring childhood encounters with mysterious beings and messages that experiencers believe concern humanity’s future.

“Dark Visions,” arriving Oct. 15, examines prophetic dreams, remote viewing and government research into precognition.

The Oct. 22 episode, “Speaking with the Dead,” focuses on mediums, including one who reportedly assists with murder investigations.

“Near Death Experience” arrives Oct. 29 and follows two women who report unusual abilities after surviving near-death experiences.

The finale, “Aliens & Demons,” premieres Nov. 5 and examines possible connections among alleged alien encounters, demonic entities and spiritual warfare.

ARCHIVE X 104/Speaking with the Dead
Archive X: Unexplained Phenomena – Photo Credit: Courtesy of AMC Global Media

Historic Research Meets New Testimony

The archives featured in the series include work from Harvard psychiatrist Dr. John E. Mack and bestselling author Whitley Strieber.

Mack became known for studying people who reported alien-abduction experiences, bringing academic attention to accounts often dismissed outside paranormal circles. Rice University says much of “Archive X” was filmed around its Woodson Research Center, where researchers can access the collection.

The series does not simply ask whether individual experiences are real. Instead, it explores whether experiences usually separated into categories could share deeper connections involving consciousness, perception and the unknown.

“Archive X: Unexplained Phenomena” premieres Thursday, Oct. 1, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SundanceTV, AMC+ and All Reality. New episodes arrive weekly through Nov. 5.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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