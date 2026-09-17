From Beyoncé to Yung Miami: Romeo Hunte Continues His Fashion Takeover with ‘Ivy Noir’ | PICs

Yung Miami, NLE Choppa, Rapsody, Gabrielle Union Pull Up to Celebrate the New Line

Yung Miami and NLE Choppa (photo@visualsbyjve)

New York Fashion Week brought out plenty of familiar faces, but Romeo Hunte’s “Ivy Noir” presentation had its own celebrity roll call. Radio/TV personality Jazmyn Summers was there to bring you the tea for EURweb.

Yung Miami, NLE Choppa, Rapsody, Key Glock, Gabrielle Union, Trinidad James, Dorion Renaud, Shaqir O’Neal and Zoe Spencer were among the stars who pulled up for Hunte’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection and after party during NYFW.

Actors Brian Jordan Jr., TJ Adams and Arsema Thomas, model Eugena Washington and Love Island favorites Jeremiah Brown, KC Chandler and Tierra “Titi” Davis were also in the building. Chandler and Tierra “Titi” Davis, revealed they are still loving on each other and very much a couple.

Love Island’s, KC Chandler and Tierra “Titi” Davis (photo by Gadiel)

The runway had star power of its own. Yaya DaCosta returned to walk for Hunte, joining popular model Wendell Lissimore and singer Lavaud in the 35-look presentation.

Romeo Hunte (photo@visualsbyjve )

“Ivy Noir” continues Hunte’s fascination with taking familiar American fashion codes and pushing them somewhere unexpected. Tailored prep gets a distinctly New York makeover through architectural construction, elevated denim, transformable outerwear and a deliberate collision of masculine and feminine elements.

That tension between classic and street has long been central to Hunte’s design language. The Brooklyn native describes his aesthetic as a combination of the preppy clothes his mother dressed him in and the street style he encountered growing up.

IVY Noire (photo@visualsbyjve )

“I was raised in Brooklyn, so a lot of the street style, especially from the ’90s, is compatible with the ethos of Romeo Hunte and the DNA of the brand,” he shared. “When I was younger my mother dressed me in very preppy clothes. I was first introduced to the world of streetwear when I started school – that’s when I began to combine preppy and street aesthetics.”

That ability to make opposing worlds work together has become one of Hunte’s signatures.

“I love the rebellious girls that just kinda do their own thing,” Hunte said earlier. “I just love a woman that has that confidence — that just takes a piece and makes it her own and does her own thing with it. That’s the Romeo Hunte girl. She’s cool, tomboy chic.”

Gabrielle Union (photo @jadevisions)

His celebrity clientele has helped make that aesthetic recognizable well beyond New York. Hunte has created looks for Beyoncé, Michelle Obama, Zendaya, Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving and Stevie Wonder, among others. His work has also been worn by Gabrielle Union, who was photographed wearing a Romeo Hunte Lucy Crop Jacket.

Zendaya — Depositphotos

In fact, Hunte’s relationship with celebrity style goes back to the early days of his label. In 2016, he recalled how Zendaya became one of his first celebrity clients after her stylist Law Roach discovered his collection.

“Seeing the way she carried each look with confidence and sophistication—I felt like I’d completed a piece of my vision,”

And then came Beyoncé.

Hunte’s custom black-and-white striped dress for the superstar became one of the defining early moments for his label. “That custom dress broke the internet,” he recalled, explaining that he wanted the design to be “very sexy yet classic and clean” while still feeling unmistakably Romeo Hunte.

His growing celebrity following also helped push Hunte toward a more expansive, gender-fluid design vocabulary. He has said that athletes began requesting versions of pieces originally created for women, prompting him to develop a men’s collection and increasingly focus on luxury outerwear.

“I wanted to make my line gender-fluid and focus primarily on luxury outerwear as the outerwear has always had the strongest point of view,” he explained.

Ivy Noire by Romeo Hunte ((photo @visualsbyjve)

Hunte’s career has also included a high-profile collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger. Hilfiger, who became a mentor to Hunte, has praised the Brooklyn designer’s drive, creativity and business instincts. “I see a lot of myself in Romeo,” Hilfiger said in Interview Magazine, adding that Hunte possesses both creative and business-minded instincts.

For Hunte, the journey from East Flatbush to New York Fashion Week has always been about persistence as much as fashion.

“I got a lot of no’s and I was just a really persevering person, just kept on going and believing in myself.”

That determination was on full display with “Ivy Noir,” as Hunte once again took the codes of classic American dressing and filtered them through his own distinctly New York lens.

Ivy Noire Collection (photo @visualsbyjve)

With a front row populated by some of music, television and fashion’s most recognizable names, and a runway built around Hunte’s evolving take on American style, “Ivy Noir” made one thing clear: Romeo Hunte is still very much creating his own fashion language.

By the time the lights went down, “Ivy Noir” had delivered more than a new seasonal collection. It was a snapshot of the Romeo Hunte universe: polished but rebellious, masculine and feminine, deeply rooted in New York but increasingly at home on some of the biggest names in entertainment.

With Yung Miami, Gabrielle Union and NLE Choppa among the guests, and Yaya DaCosta back on his runway, Hunte’s latest chapter arrived with the kind of star power that reflects just how far the Brooklyn-born designer’s vision has traveled.

But the clothes remained the headline. And with “Ivy Noir,” Romeo Hunte is still doing what he has done from the beginning: taking pieces of the New York he knows, remixing them and making them unmistakably his own.

Jazmyn Summers (instagram)

Article by Jazmyn Summers. You can ​catch Jazmyn every morning on “Jazmyn in the Morning “on Sirius XM Channel 362 Grown Folk Jamz. Subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube. Follow her on Facebook and Ins tagram.

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