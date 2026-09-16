NewsBits: Nia Long Gets Walk of Fame Star, Laila Ali Talks Shields, Tisha Campbell Returns | WATCH

Nia Long celebrates a Hollywood milestone as Laila Ali talks money and Tisha Campbell takes creative control.

Nia Long (Hollywoos star) – screenshot

*In today’s NewsBits, Nia Long receives her Hollywood Walk of Fame star after more than three decades on screen, Laila Ali makes clear what it would take to fight Claressa Shields, and Tisha Campbell returns to Lifetime as the star, writer and executive producer of “One Last Shot.”

Nia Long Receives Her Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Nia Long received the 2,857th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today (09-16-26), honoring a career that has stretched more than three decades.

Long was recognized in the Motion Pictures category for a body of work that includes some of the most memorable films in Black entertainment.

Snoop Dogg and producer Graham King spoke at the ceremony, while Morris Chestnut and Tiffany Haddish were among those joining the celebration.

Long made an early impact as Brandi in John Singleton’s 1991 film “Boyz n the Hood,” appearing alongside Cuba Gooding Jr., Ice Cube, Laurence Fishburne and Chestnut.

Her résumé went on to include “Friday,” “Soul Food” and “The Best Man,” roles that helped make Long one of the most familiar faces in Black film.

In Variety interview, before the ceremony, Long teased a new “Friday” sequel from Ice Cube and reflected on portraying Katherine Jackson in the Michael Jackson biopic.

Long also called her Hollywood star a tribute to her mother’s dreams and the trailblazing women who came before her, adding a personal layer to the career milestone.

Nia Long has officially received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. pic.twitter.com/mxueZx9eMR — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 16, 2026

Laila Ali Says Claressa Shields Fight Comes Down to Money

Laila Ali isn’t being moved by callouts surrounding a potential boxing match with Claressa Shields. For the retired champion, the conversation still comes down to money.

During an appearance on V-103’s “The Big Tigger Morning Show,” Ali addressed what it would take to get her back into the ring.

“Not just anybody can make me an offer,” Ali explained. “You actually have to have the money.”

The remark continues a years-long back-and-forth between the boxers. Tension dates to at least 2018, when Shields took issue with comments Ali made about women’s boxing.

In 2020, Ali said she could be interested in facing Shields if the opponent and payday were right. By 2025, she said a comeback would require roughly $15 million to $20 million.

Shields responded by saying her team had $15 million available and posed with an oversized check bearing Ali’s name. She also accused Ali of avoiding the matchup.

Ali later pushed back against Shields’ attacks and said she would respond on her own timeline. Her latest comments suggest the public sparring hasn’t changed her position: the money has to be real.

Tisha Campbell/Getty

Tisha Campbell Takes Creative Control of One Last Shot

Tisha Campbell is doing more than starring in her next Lifetime movie. She’s writing and executive producing it, too.

Campbell will lead “One Last Shot,” premiering November 14 at 8/7c, alongside Charles Malik Whitfield, AJ Johnson and Jaden Lucas Miller.

She plays Joy Walker, a single mother devoted to her church, community and son Chaz, a rising basketball talent played by Miller. Her life changes when Chaz is diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor.

Joy finds herself battling insurance companies and doctors while reluctantly turning to her ex, Royce, played by Whitfield, for support.

As Chaz’s condition worsens, Joy is forced to consider who she is outside of caring for everyone else. With Royce and her community behind her, the story explores a Black mother’s exhaustion and her struggle to choose herself without abandoning the people who need her.

“One Last Shot” also reunites Campbell and Johnson for the first time on screen since 1990’s “House Party,” the film that helped launch both of their careers.

From Nia Long receiving her Hollywood flowers to Laila Ali keeping the business of boxing front and center and Tisha Campbell expanding her power behind the camera, today’s NewsBits brings three women and three very different career moments into focus.

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