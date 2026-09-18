Kymone Hinds Challenges Aspiring Entrepreneurs to ‘Start with What They Have’

Ahead of a Tampa entrepreneurship conference, Hinds says skills people often overlook could become the foundation for income and ownership.

Kymone Hinds

*The next business opportunity may not require learning an entirely new skill. It may already be sitting inside the experience, knowledge and abilities developed over years.

That is the message entrepreneurship strategist Kymone Hinds wants aspiring entrepreneurs to consider as he prepares for You’ve Got Oil and Monetize Your Ministry, taking place September 25 through 27 in Tampa.

The conference will bring together entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners to explore creating income, developing businesses and recognizing the value of skills people often overlook in themselves.

For Hinds, the idea comes from a simple observation: Many people are already doing work that others value, but have never considered turning that expertise into a business.

“What I’ve recognized is that a lot of people of faith have a lot of talent and capability,” Hinds said. “They’ve been doing work on the side for free, helping people, but no one has helped them develop a stream of income.”

Monetize Your Ministry

Turning Skills Into Income

The conversation comes as many people look for ways to generate additional income. But Hinds argues that simply adding another job has an obvious limitation: time.

“At some point we have to explore the income side,” he said. “The only option is to get a second job, but we are going to run out of days and hours.”

Instead, Hinds encourages people to examine what they can build and own.

That begins with recognizing abilities that may have become so familiar they no longer seem valuable. Someone routinely asked to organize events, explain complicated information or advise colleagues may view those abilities as ordinary rather than marketable expertise.

“The skill of sharing what you have learned can now be moved into the marketplace,” Hinds said.

Hinds Found the Lesson in His Own Career

Hinds points to his own journey as an example.

Before becoming an entrepreneurship strategist, he served as a church pastor. Rather than abandoning what he learned in ministry, Hinds found that communication and the ability to provide clarity translated directly into his entrepreneurial work.

“The skills that I’ve developed as a church pastor, communications, giving people clarity, is the same skills I use now,” he said.

His experience underpins one of the central messages behind the Tampa gathering: A career transition doesn’t necessarily require starting from zero.

Education, professional experience, self-learning and personal experiences can all become part of someone’s expertise. The challenge is recognizing which parts can be transformed into something valuable to others.

Entrepreneurs Bring Their Own Paths to Tampa

The conference will feature entrepreneurs whose paths illustrate different ways of building businesses.

Among them is Mignon Francois, whose entrepreneurial story began with her last $5 before she built a multimillion-dollar cupcake business.

“It was important to have stories like Mignon and others,” Hinds said, because they reinforce the idea that people can “start where you are.”

Myron Edmonds, founder of The Winning Circle for men, will also participate. His transition from traditional pastoral work into building a business offers another example of taking experience developed in one part of life and applying it somewhere new.

For Hinds, those stories matter because aspiring entrepreneurs often begin by focusing on everything they believe they lack.

“Many people have ideas of starting a business and they look at what they don’t have,” he said. “But they can start with what they have right now.”

#PGFPodcast #MonetizeYourMinistry #YouveGotOil #KymoneHinds ♬ Chill Vlog Groove – Gummy MusicLab @drphil.2 It was a pleasure interviewing Kymone Hinds for the Phil Good Friday Podcast! 🎙️ @Kymone Hinds We had a powerful conversation about the upcoming Monetize Your Ministry Conference: You’ve Got Oil and what it means to take the gifts, ideas, and purpose God has placed inside of you and turn them into greater impact. If you know you’ve got something God has given you to share with the world, this conference is for you! 📍 Tampa/Wesley Chapel, FL 📅 September 25–27, 2026 🔥 You’ve Got Oil! Register today and prepare for a life-changing experience! #PhilGoodFriday

From an Idea to Action

That philosophy will be central to You’ve Got Oil and Monetize Your Ministry, where attendees will hear from entrepreneurs and explore ways to turn their own ideas and expertise into opportunities.

Hinds also plans to take the message beyond the Tampa conference. A book is scheduled to launch during the event, followed by plans to bring the concept to additional cities throughout Florida and eventually nationwide.

His larger goal is to encourage people to reconsider experiences and abilities they may have undervalued—including difficult experiences.

“Whatever you think is your greatest negative is your greatest positive,” Hinds said.

For someone considering entrepreneurship, that leaves a different set of questions: What do you know? What have you learned? What do people already come to you for help with? And what problem could you solve with that knowledge?

Sometimes the first business opportunity isn’t something you have to find.

It’s something you have to recognize.

For more information about You’ve Got Oil and Monetize Your Ministry, visit mymconference.com and follow Kymone Hinds on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

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