Pusha T and Pharrell Turn 'Grindin'' Into a Coffee Brand

The longtime collaborators are taking their grind literally with a Lavazza partnership inspired by early mornings, studio sessions and their 2002 classic.

Pusha T performs at Pitchfork Music Festival. (Photo by Bmwmunk/Depositphotos)

*Grammy-winning rapper Pusha T and producer Pharrell Williams have transformed decades of creative chemistry and caffeine into their new Grindin Coffee brand.

The longtime collaborators developed the company with Italian coffee maker Lavazza. The name draws directly from Clipse’s 2002 hip-hop classic “Grindin’,” produced by The Neptunes. But this isn’t simply a clever licensing play. Pusha and Pharrell say coffee has fueled their work together for years.

“P and I were waking up really early. Like 5 a.m. early,” Pusha explained, according to BroadwayWorld. He said their mornings started with black coffee or the strongest espresso they could find. Then came studio work and 25-mile bike rides.

“That was the whole rhythm, create, move, create again,” Pusha said. “Coffee was part of that whole cycle.”

Pharrell connected that routine to their musical history.

“From making ‘Grindin’’ back in 2002 to now, it has always been about intention and focus,” he said. “Coffee has always been part of that discipline. It has been in the room with us when we create. Now it has a name.”

Pharrell Williams/Depositphotos

What’s Brewing With Grindin Coffee

Grindin debuts with medium and dark roasts, available as whole beans or ground coffee.

The medium roast uses South American beans with bittersweet chocolate, caramel, and roasted hazelnut notes. The dark roast combines beans from Central America, South America, and Southeast Asia. Its flavor profile includes cocoa, caramel and brown spices.

Both blends work with filter, espresso and cold brew preparations, according to the official Grindin Coffee site. Pusha says the target customer shares the work ethic behind the brand.

“Our customer is someone who builds things,” he said. “The kind of person who wakes up and gets to work.”

Pusha T and Pharrell Celebrate in New York

The duo followed the announcement with two New York City launch events.

They hosted an intimate breakfast at Ludlow House before holding an evening party at Time Again. Questlove and Jason Stewart provided DJ sets. The festivities gave guests their first taste of a business built around a familiar word from Pusha and Pharrell’s history.

More than two decades after “Grindin’” became a signature Clipse record, its title now carries an entirely different kind of kick. For Pusha, the connection remains straightforward.

“It’s all about the grind,” he said. “It’s the first move before you build something. That’s why this brand exists.”

Pharrell and Pusha T screenshot via Instagram @gmarcustv

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