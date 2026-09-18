Leslie Jones Says Men Assume She’s LGBTQ+ Because of Her Height: ‘I’m Very Tomboyish’ | VIDEO

The comedian says she considers herself feminine but struggles with how men perceive her because of her height, build and independence.

Leslie Jones on Tea Time w/ Raven & Miranda/YouTube screenshot

*Leslie Jones says men often make assumptions about her sexuality before getting to know the feminine woman behind her commanding presence.

The comedian opened up during the Sept. 17 episode of “Tea Time with Miranda Maday and Raven-Symoné” about embracing her femininity while navigating how others perceive her tomboyish side.

“I think I’m very tomboyish,” Jones said during the conversation. She believes her six-foot frame and other physical characteristics influence how some men perceive her.

“I’m 6 foot tall, I got big ass feet, big ass hands,” Jones said. “And you know the first thing that men think is that I’m LGBTQ.”

Leslie Jones reveals one of her personal struggles to Raven and Miranda, she says she’s very feminine, but still has a tomboyish side, and the first thing men assume when they see her is that she’s LGBTQ+😔



“I’m 6 foot tall, I got big ass feet, big ass hands, and you know the… pic.twitter.com/6BbRgYotr7 — flame (@laflame_xq) September 17, 2026

Jones delivered the observation with humor, but the conversation explored something more personal. The “Saturday Night Live” alum described herself as strong and independent while noting how those qualities intersect with dating and femininity. She isn’t looking to erase those characteristics to fit someone else’s definition of a feminine woman.

“I’m the CEO of my life,” Jones said. “And I hire and fire accordingly.”

Jones also made clear that independence doesn’t mean she rejects vulnerability in relationships. She explained that she needs a partner who makes her comfortable enough to be vulnerable while still allowing her to remain herself.

The conversation fits a subject Jones has confronted publicly for years. In a 2010 Pollstar interview, she discussed how audiences often viewed her confidence and forceful comedy style through a masculine lens. Men would sometimes tell her, “You perform like a man,” she recalled.

More than 15 years later, Jones is still confronting assumptions about what femininity is supposed to look like. Watch her conversation with Raven-Symoné and Miranda below.

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