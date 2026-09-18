Tisha Campbell Reveals Autism and ADHD Diagnosis at 57

The actress says her autism and ADHD diagnosis finally explains lifelong behaviors she learned to mask, including sensory differences and stimming.

Tisha Campbell (Getty)

*Tisha Campbell spent years advocating for her autistic son. Now, at 57, she has learned that she is also on the autism spectrum.

Campbell revealed the diagnosis during an appearance on “Way Up with Angela Yee,” explaining that specialists identified both autism and ADHD.

“I actually saw two specialists, and I took 12 tests each,” Campbell said, according to ESSENCE.

The assessments included oral and written tests along with question-and-answer evaluations. Campbell said she completed the testing twice before receiving her diagnosis. She described the co-occurring conditions as AuDHD and said she is level one on the autism spectrum.

Tisha Campbell-Martin at the ABC TCA Summer Press Tour 2015 Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 4, 2015, in Beverly Hills, CA. (Depositphotos)

Campbell said the diagnosis helped explain experiences she had previously learned to manage or conceal. She uses headphones to block sounds because of audio-processing differences. “Everything comes at me all at once,” she explained.

Campbell also discussed masking, including concealing her stimming, which can involve repetitive movements or sounds used for self-regulation. She said the diagnosis also gave her a new understanding of her longtime passions for acting and music. “I feel like I know myself so much better,” she said.

The revelation adds an unexpected layer to Campbell’s new memoir, “The A Word: A Mother’s Journey Through Autism and Love,” which chronicles her experiences raising her son Xen, who was diagnosed with autism as a young child.

Campbell spent years raising awareness for autism without knowing she would eventually receive her own diagnosis. Her discovery came after the book was complete.

“I got the diagnosis after I wrote the book, so that part’s not even in the book,” Campbell said.

Watch her conversation with Angela Yee below.

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