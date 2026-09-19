White Male Fragility: America’s 250-Year Problem with Women’s Equality

This Isn’t “Toxic Feminism.” It’s an American History Lesson.

White Male Fragility

*For nearly 250 years, America has called itself the land of liberty while repeatedly requiring women to fight for liberties men already possessed. Honestly, it’s much older than 250 years. In fact, the problem has nothing to do with the U.S.; it’s a human species issue that happened during the first chapter of human existence, but I digress.

Property. Voting. Credit. Professional opportunity. Political authority. A seat on the Supreme Court. Constitutional equality.

Why?

I use the phrase “white male fragility” not as a psychological diagnosis of every white man, nor as an accusation that every white man supported discrimination. I use it to describe a historical power structure: from the nation’s founding, American political and legal institutions overwhelmingly concentrated formal authority in white men, while women—and especially women of color—spent generations challenging laws and customs that excluded them.

That distinction matters. This isn’t toxic feminism. It is an argument about documented American history.

Property: Marriage Could Cost a Woman Her Legal Independence

Under the English common-law tradition of coverture inherited by the American colonies and states, married women’s independent property and contractual rights were heavily restricted. States gradually enacted Married Women’s Property Acts during the 19th century.

The Library of Congress preserves an 1897 legal survey documenting state-by-state restrictions on women’s property, divorce, custody and other rights. It also records that organized efforts to reform married women’s property law accelerated around the 1848 Seneca Falls Convention.

Library of Congress — Legal Status and Property Rights of Women

Think about the contradiction: America elevated property rights while its laws could dramatically limit a married woman’s control over her own property. When power is threatened by equality, everybody’s growth suffers.

Voting: America Waited 144 Years

The Declaration of Independence arrived in 1776. Women did not receive nationwide constitutional protection against sex-based voting discrimination until ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920—144 years later.

The National Archives says achieving that amendment required generations of women to lecture, organize, march, lobby and engage in civil disobedience. Even 1920 did not produce universal voting access: discriminatory state laws continued preventing many Black women and other minority women from voting.

National Archives — The 19th Amendment

Women weren’t requesting extra democracy. They were demanding admission to it.

Money: America Reached the Moon Before Equal Credit Protection

The financial history may be even more startling. The federal Equal Credit Opportunity Act was enacted in 1974. Today, federal law prohibits creditors from discriminating on grounds including sex and marital status.

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau — Equal Credit Opportunity Act

Neil Armstrong walked on the Moon in 1969. America therefore demonstrated that it could transport human beings roughly 240,000 miles to the Moon before Congress enacted federal protection against sex discrimination in credit.

That isn’t merely an interesting historical coincidence. It illustrates America’s priorities.

Imagine the businesses never opened, property never purchased, investments never made and family wealth never accumulated because women’s economic autonomy was constrained. Fragility doesn’t merely suppress its target. It suppresses the society that refuses to use all of its talent.

America’s long struggle over women’s equality

The Supreme Court: Nearly Two Centuries Without One Woman

The Supreme Court first convened in 1790. Sandra Day O’Connor became the first female justice in 1981—about 191 years later.

Her own experience exposes the absurdity of the barrier. The Supreme Court’s historical exhibit reports that O’Connor graduated near the top of her Stanford Law School class in 1952, yet no California law firm she approached would hire her as an attorney because she was a woman. The only job offer she received was as a legal secretary at a Los Angeles firm.

U.S. Supreme Court — Sandra Day O’Connor: Hitting the Glass Ceiling

The woman qualified to become a Supreme Court justice once struggled to persuade America that she was qualified to be a lawyer. Let that marinate.

And inequality has not vanished. Bureau of Labor Statistics data for 2025 show women were 47.1% of employed Americans and 52.2% of workers in management, professional and related occupations—but only 33% of chief executives.

The ERA: A 103-Year Argument About Equality

The Equal Rights Amendment was introduced in Congress in 1923. Congress approved an ERA in 1972 and sent it to the states. The original ratification deadline—and its later extension—expired without the required number of states. Three states subsequently ratified it, creating the modern legal dispute.

The National Archives records the Justice Department’s conclusion that the expired deadline prevents the Archivist from certifying the amendment under the existing process. In a December 2024 statement, the Archivist and Deputy Archivist said the ERA could not be certified as part of the Constitution under established legal, judicial and procedural decisions.

National Archives — Equal Rights Amendment Records

Whatever one’s legal interpretation of the ERA controversy, the historical timeline is extraordinary. America has spent more than a century debating an amendment whose central proposition is equality of rights regardless of sex.

And What Does the Bible Say About Male Supremacy?

For Christians, domination is difficult to reconcile with Scripture. Genesis 1:27 teaches that God created both male and female in God’s image. Human dignity was not bestowed exclusively upon men.

Galatians 3:28 declares that in Christ there is “neither male nor female,” placing spiritual worth beyond gender hierarchy. Micah 6:8 commands humanity “to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God.”

Humility is the opposite of fragility masquerading as superiority.

Equality does not diminish men. A woman becoming a CEO doesn’t make a man less successful. A woman controlling her finances doesn’t confiscate a man’s bank account. A woman becoming a justice doesn’t remove a man’s constitutional rights.

That is the historical lesson America should have learned long ago. This is not an indictment of every white man living today. It is an indictment of systems that historically concentrated power so overwhelmingly in white male hands that opening doors to everyone else repeatedly required legislation, constitutional amendments, litigation, protest and generations of struggle.

Women of every race and tax bracket paid some portion of that price. Black, Native American, Latina and Asian American women often encountered additional racial barriers on top of sex discrimination.

America turned 250 in 2026. Maybe maturity means finally understanding that sharing power isn’t losing power. Because real strength doesn’t require another human being to remain beneath you. And equality should never have required women to spend generations proving that they deserved it.

Edmond W. Davis

About the Author

Edmond W. Davis is a social historian, journalist, professor, and documentary host. Davis is the founder of the National HBCU Black Wall Street Career Fest. This native of Philadelphia, PA, his wife, and his son currently live in the Little Rock, Arkansas, area. Davis is committed to cultural empowerment and educational equity through storytelling and civic engagement. In 2026, Davis was a grand marshal at the 38th Annual African American History Month Celebration Parade, the largest in the U.S. during Black History Month.

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