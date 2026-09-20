Gospel Singer James Cutts Releases New Single ‘I Believe’ Ft. Zacardi Cortez | LISTEN

After a years-long hiatus marked by family loss and a bout with prostate cancer, the gospel singer returns with an anthem of faith.

James Cutts

*Gospel artist, minister, and mental health advocate James Cutts understands very well the toll certain afflictions have on a person’s mental, physical, and spiritual wellbeing.

Following the untimely passing of two family members and a brief bout with prostate cancer, he was forced into a years-long hiatus. Now, he finally returns, releasing a powerful new single, “I Believe,” featuring Grammy nominated artist Zacardi Cortez.

The track features Cutts’ soul stirring vocals accompanied by Cortez and ground shaking instrumentation

“I wrote this song with a different twist. It is designed to encourage the Christian body of faith,” Cutts said. “We give a lot and people don’t always see the labor we put in. “I Believe” speaks about salvation and helping others to have belief that God will do exactly what he said he was going to do.”

A native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Cutts was born into music. At the age of four, he sang in the choir at Metropolitan Churches of Christ, Inc. and as the lead singer of a family quartet with his siblings called Wings of Faith. He went on to perform with them for 30 years. Surrounded by greatness, Cutts was raised in the midst of local legends like Al Green, Marvin Sapp, and 80s R&B group DeBarge. A former boxer during his teenage years, he worked and trained with Floyd Mayweather Sr. (father to boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.), and together they recorded the 2017 song, “Jesus Will Fix it,” which became a favorite on Sirius XM Radio.

Additional career highlights for Cutts include performing on Dr. Bobby Jones Presents on The Impact Network with his family in 2023, receiving the Legend Award with his family during the 2026 Stellar Awards weekend, and performing at the 2026 SOAR Awards.

Leaning on his abilities as a traditional gospel singer who also excels in the praise and worship style, Cutts aims to inspire as many lives as possible following the release of “I Believe.” He vows that this is the beginning of a new chapter, and does not plan on limiting his reach.

“The sound and feel of this song will help many people,” he said. “I think it will be a hook to bring people to Christ and for them to see that all things are possible. Those who have their backs against the wall, those who have cancer or diabetes, those who are on life support. They will see that they have a connection to salvation. Regardless of what we see in earthly things, what God has done in heaven will be done on earth. We just have to believe.”

James Cutts

Find more information on James Cutts by visiting his website at https://influxstudios.com/ cuttsj/ . His latest single “I Believe” can be heard here and is available on all major digital platforms.

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: The Pulse of Entertainment: Calvin Bridges Celebrates 50 Years of Gospel Classic ‘I Can Go to God in Prayer’ | LISTEN

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.