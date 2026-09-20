The Pulse of Entertainment: Afro Beat’s Vic G Releases ‘Dat Boi’ featuring Mr. Surprise and Binghi | WATCH

(LtoR) Mr. Surprise, Vic G, and Binghi come together for the Vic G single ‘Dat Boi Experience’ on Green Boy Music.

*“Quincy Jones…my north star…where I want to go,” laughed Zarian Hadley (King Z) on the music and music video for the “Dat Boi Experience” (Green Boy Music) project of R&B/Reggae artist Vic G.

I also complimented the background harmony I heard coming from three girls in the music video/single. I thought they were a group and I asked him about them

“They are just for the video …the harmony was created by one artist. She gave the vocals,” he told me.

Another thing that is fresh about the “Dat Boi” music video is its framework. It looks like you are viewing it on a cellphone.

I told producer Zarian Hadley that the quality of the project/music and its video are on a Quincy Jones level and not to worry because he made it to where the north star was pointing. Then I started my interview with Vic G, a six-time Harlem Apollo Theatre winner.

“Normally its horizonal…but we wanted it to look like it’s on the phone…vertical. We wanted to make it comfortable (for watching on the cell phone). We (the producer/director) went to college together…film and audio school,” Vic G said when I mentioned talking to his producer about the music video. “We started doing music together and all this time I’ve been helping him out. This time I said it’s my time.”

Zarian Hadley (King Z) – screenshot

Hadley produced the “Dat Boi Experience” project for Vic G and directed the Dat Boi Experience music video. They recently held a red carpeted music release event in Los Angeles at the El Cid. Attendees included Jamaican Reggae artist Mr. Surprise who is featured on the “Dat Boi” project along with Binghi Canusee who were there as well; music producer Brandon Miree (former NFLer); two-time NAACP Image Award winning rapper Chef Sean; Ras Kass and artist/actor Ric-Hard – to name a few.

“The event was incredible,” Vic G said when I asked him how it went. “An experience I couldn’t have planned. For me, a magical night. I didn’t even have any background vocals (when he performed the new single).”

However, Vic G had The Frequency Square Band backing him at the music release event.

“The idea came from the track,” Vic G said when I asked about the single. “I just got into the vibe of what a man would want to hear from a black woman. Bring back all the ways of loving. Though I do have over the top songs…and it has an international vibe.”

I asked him about being an Afro Beat artist (from Cincinnati) and he said, “Yes, I am an Afro Beat artist. R&B/Afro Beat. Afro Beat is a fusion of all music.”

“I just started back. I was with an R&B group. I never wanted to be solo,” Vic G pointed out. “I have been dropping new songs for the last year.”

Vic G – screenshot

Then I asked about the two artists featured on the “Dat Boi” single.

“Mr. Surprise, I like his tone. He reminds me of…Maxi Priest, “ Vic G told me. “Jamaican…fresh. He goes home a lot and still has that raw essence.”

“Binghi…we also went to school together,” he added. “The girls in the video are dancers. They look so good! I like-them…look like old-time background singers.”

“I want to give a shout out to Kella; the harmony is only one girl. She did all the vocals,” Vic G pointed out.

You can follow Vic G on social media on Instagram where he has over 7,500 followers and TikTok, which has over 150,000 followers. www.GreenBoyMusic.com https://www.youtube.com/zarianh

SYNDICATED COLUMNIST: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million for her column The Pulse of Entertainment. She is the publisher of the digital magazine www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com, which has an estimated 160,000 visitors a month. An entrepreneur, Dr. Moseley’s company, Freelance Associates, is a business management/public relations strategic planning and consulting firm that is celebrating 32 years in 2025. Dr. Eunice also serves as professor for the School of Business at Stanton University in Anaheim, California and serves as promotions director (at-large), journalist and business consultant for The Baltimore Times. Dr. Moseley founded the Uplifting Minds II Foundation (www.UpliftingMinds.com) in 2023, a 501 C3 with a mission to empower the underserved through three major programs – One Stop Business Shop, the ULMII Professional Conference and the ULMII Academy (business management and public relations). EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), was launched by Dr. Eunice in 1999, to educate aspiring artists/musicians about the business of entertainment – www.UpliftingMinds2.com. Next ULMII Entertainment Conferences for Baltimore on Saturday April 18, 2026, presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and for Los Angeles on Saturday, November 7, 2026, presented by The Pulse of Entertainment and the ULMII Foundation. The ULMII conferences are free with virtual access via Zoom. ULMII entertainment conference offers a Professional Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and International Talent Competition where the top three scored acts receive the ULMII Best Act Award and over $20,000 valued in prizes/product/services and cash!

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