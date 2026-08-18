DJ Envy Crowns Chris Brown a Better Live Performer Than Michael Jackson

Usher and Chris Brown – Getty

*Chris Brown has spent much of his career being compared to Michael Jackson, but DJ Envy believes the younger R&B star has now gone beyond the standard set by the King of Pop.

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After attending both nights of Brown and Usher’s recent shows at MetLife Stadium, the Breakfast Club co-host returned with an emphatic verdict: Brown is the greatest performer he has ever seen—and, specifically as a dancer, better than Jackson.

“Chris Brown is the greatest performer ever,” Envy said, per Yahoo Entertainment. “Better than Michael Jackson.”

Envy’s argument centers on Brown’s ability to combine Jackson’s signature performance elements with a wider range of movement. He pointed to Brown’s use of acrobatics, hip-hop, contemporary dance and aerial stunts as qualities that distinguish his performances.

Chris Brown (Getty)

“He’s Michael Jackson on crack,” Envy said. “I think he can do what Michael Jackson does and he can add acro to it. He can add his different style. He can make it hip-hopish. He can make it contemporary.”

The physical demands of Brown’s shows also factored heavily into Envy’s assessment. He praised the singer for maintaining his intensity throughout a performance despite having recently completed a major tour.

“He gets busy,” Envy said. “I’ve never seen nothing like that in my life.”

He added, “The fact that he just got off tour and does this every night. Flies in the air for 30 minutes. He does not stop dancing.”

Jess Hilarious wasn’t initially ready to put Brown above Jackson, but she acknowledged part of Envy’s argument.

“I agree with you to a certain extent,” she said. “Michael Jackson on crack—I do agree with that.”

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