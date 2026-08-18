‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’ Trailer Reunites Tyler Perry’s Beloved Couples | WATCH

Tyler Perry Brings His “Why Did I Get Married?” Couples Back Together for Netflix Sequel.

Why Did I Get Married Again? (L-R) Sharon Leal as Diane, Tasha Smith as Angela, Taraji P. Henson as Roselyn and Jill Scott as Sheila in Why Did I Get Married Again? Cr. Chip Bergmann/Perry Well Films 2/Netflix

*Sixteen years after audiences last saw Tyler Perry’s beloved married couples together on the big screen, the group is returning for another round of relationship drama.

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Netflix has released the official trailer for “Why Did I Get Married Again?”, the third installment in Perry’s popular franchise. Perry returns as writer and director while reprising his role alongside the original ensemble. The story brings the couples back together for a major family celebration: Marcus and Angela’s daughter is getting married.

The reunion takes the longtime friends to Italy, where what should be a joyous destination wedding quickly becomes complicated as old dynamics resurface and explosive secrets come to light.

This time, however, the couples aren’t only forced to examine their own relationships. Their grown children have begun displaying many of the same behaviors and patterns their parents have struggled with over the years.

As their children prepare to build lives of their own, the parents are confronted with an uncomfortable question: What did they teach the next generation about love, marriage and relationships?

The returning cast includes Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Jill Scott, Lamman Rucker, Sharon Leal, Richard T. Jones and Tyler Perry. Taraji P. Henson joins the ensemble for the new chapter, while a younger generation of actors—including Da’Vinchi, Armani Greer, Laya DeLeon Hayes and Derrick A. King—portrays the couples’ adult children.

The franchise began with 2007’s “Why Did I Get Married?”, which Perry adapted from his stage play. The original film centered on four married couples whose retreat exposed long-standing problems in their relationships. The film became a box-office success, earning $55.9 million against a reported $15 million budget. Its success led to 2010’s “Why Did I Get Married Too?” and the television spinoff “For Better or Worse,” which debuted in 2011.

Now, more than a decade after the last film, the couples are back—and this time, they may have to confront the consequences of the examples they set for their children.

“Why Did I Get Married Again?” premieres globally on Netflix on September 9. Watch the trailer below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Tyler Perry Shares First Look at ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’

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