‘Fall 2: Deadpoint’ Raises the Stakes with a Deadly Mountain Climb | WATCH TRAILER

*The fight for survival returns to dizzying heights in the first trailer for “Fall 2: Deadpoint.”
Lionsgate has released a new look at the sequel to its 2022 survival thriller “Fall,” teasing another high-altitude nightmare that trades a towering television mast for the unforgiving cliffs of Thailand’s Mount Kwan.
This time, Harriet Slater, Arsema Thomas and Tom Brittney lead the cast as a climb takes a terrifying turn. According to the official synopsis, two climbers become stranded thousands of feet above the ground, where “vertigo-inducing heights, sheer exposure, and impossible odds turn every moment into a fight for survival.”
Peter Spierig and Michael Spierig direct the sequel from a screenplay by Jonathan Frank and Scott Mann, based on characters the pair created. James Harris, Mark Lane, Scott Mann, David Haring and Christian Mercuri serve as producers.
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“Fall 2: Deadpoint” follows the surprise success of 2022’s “Fall,” which starred Grace Caroline Currey, Virginia Gardner, Mason Gooding and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The original film centered on two friends who climbed a 2,000-foot television broadcasting tower, only to become trapped at the top with few options for escape.
Despite its modest $3 million production budget, the thriller earned more than $21 million worldwide and received generally positive reviews, helping establish the franchise as a standout in the survival genre.
The newly released trailer suggests the sequel will retain the intense, anxiety-inducing atmosphere that made the original memorable while introducing a new cast, a new setting and a different survival challenge.
With its combination of towering landscapes, psychological tension and relentless danger, “Fall 2: Deadpoint” aims to build on the franchise’s fear-of-heights premise when it arrives in theaters on Sept. 2. Watch the trailer below.
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