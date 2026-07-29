Michael B. Jordan Releases ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ Teaser

Jordan directs, produces and stars alongside Kenneth Branagh, Adria Arjona, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira and Pilou Asbæk in the stylish heist thriller.

Michael B. Jordan poses backstage with the Oscar® for Actor in a Leading Role during the 98th Oscars® at Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

*The first look at Michael B. Jordan’s reimagining of “The Thomas Crown Affair” has arrived.

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MGM has released the official teaser trailer for the upcoming heist thriller, offering audiences an early glimpse at Jordan’s latest project as both director and leading man.

Jordan stars alongside Kenneth Branagh, Adria Arjona, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira and Pilou Asbæk in what the studio describes as a visually striking thriller centered on deception, ambition and high-stakes crime. The story follows a brilliant mastermind whose greatest advantage is being underestimated, with the teaser hinting at the film’s blend of luxury, suspense and carefully orchestrated heists.

The screenplay comes from Drew Pearce and Jason Hall, based on a story by Alan R. Trustman and Pearce. The project draws inspiration from Trustman’s screenplay for the original film while presenting a new take on the classic premise.

Jordan also serves as a producer alongside Elizabeth Raposo, Marc Toberoff, Patrick McCormick and Charles Roven. Jason Hall and Alan R. Trustman are executive producers.

The film marks the third entry in “The Thomas Crown Affair” franchise, following Norman Jewison’s 1968 original starring Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway and the 1999 remake led by Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo.

Jordan has previously said his version is intended as a reimagining rather than a straightforward remake. Speaking on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, he recalled first becoming a fan through the 1999 film before later discovering the original.

He has also said the new adaptation raises the emotional stakes while preserving the glamour, romance and style that helped define its predecessors, creating a modern interpretation designed for today’s audiences.

“The Thomas Crown Affair” arrives exclusively in theaters on March 5, 2027. Watch the teaser trailer below.

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