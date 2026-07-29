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Netflix’s ‘Big Chicken’ Sends Comedian Mo Gilligan on a 28-Day Fried Chicken Experiment

Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy
British comedian Mo Gilligan/YouTube screenshot

*Netflix is putting one of the world’s favorite comfort foods under the microscope with its upcoming documentary “Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy.”

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The feature follows British comedian Mo Gilligan as he turns his love of fried chicken into a personal investigation, eating the fast-food staple three times a day for 28 straight days while examining the industry built around it, Men’s Journal reports.

According to Netflix, “A self-proclaimed lover of the food, Mo puts his body to the test in a bold experiment by eating fried chicken 3 times a day for 28 days straight. Over the course of the month, he embarks on an eye-opening journey from South London to the United States to reveal the historical origins of fried chicken and the social, economic, and industrial forces driving our mass consumption of it – from fast-food chains to large-scale farming – and the impact on our health, our planet, and the way we eat.”

The documentary expands beyond Gilligan’s eating challenge to explore the cultural history surrounding fried chicken.

Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy
British comedian Mo Gilligan/YouTube screenshot

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“As a Black British comedian, Mo also seeks to reframe perceptions of the dish by confronting negative stereotypes associated with it, examining how it’s been culturally appropriated and advertised in today’s market,” the synopsis states.

Netflix says the investigation uncovers unexpected discoveries as Gilligan looks deeper into the modern food system.

“Uncovering shocking revelations along the way, Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy encourages Mo to reckon with the unsettling realities behind his favourite takeaway, sparking greater curiosity about the origins of our food and a more informed approach to the choices we make about what we eat.”

Produced by Mindhouse, the company behind Netflix’s “Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere,” the documentary blends personal experimentation with a broader examination of food production, marketing and consumer habits.

“Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy” premieres Aug. 5 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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