Netflix to Stream Four ‘Power’ Series Beginning in November

Fans will soon have another place to watch much of the "Power" universe, but Starz will continue steering the franchise's next generation.

Omari Hardwick, creator Courtney Kemp Agboh and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson at the “Power” Press Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel on May 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vera Anderson/WireImage)

*The reach of the “Power” franchise is about to grow far beyond its longtime home on Starz.

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Beginning in November, Netflix will add four series from the crime-drama universe under a new licensing agreement with Lionsgate Television, Deadline reports. The arrangement gives subscribers in most international markets access to the original “Power,” along with “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” and “Power Book IV: Force.”

For U.S. viewers, the biggest change involves the original series. After streaming on Hulu for years, all six seasons of “Power” are scheduled to move to Netflix this fall. The agreement, however, does not shift ownership of the franchise’s future. Starz will continue serving as the primary U.S. destination for the “Power” universe, with every season of the four existing series remaining available on the Starz app and its on-demand platforms.

Omari Hardwick / Getty

The licensing package also stops short of including the franchise’s upcoming expansions. The prequel “Power: Origins,” which explores the early lives of Ghost and Tommy, and the recently announced sequel “Power: Legacy,” starring Michael Rainey Jr. and Joseph Sikora, will remain exclusive to Starz.

The deal encompasses six seasons of “Power,” four seasons of “Ghost,” five seasons of “Raising Kanan” and three seasons of “Force.” It is also non-exclusive, allowing Lionsgate Television to pursue additional distribution agreements in eligible territories. Canada is not part of the arrangement because of an existing streaming partnership.

Meanwhile, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is nearing the end of its run. The fifth and final season concludes on Aug. 7.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: STARZ Orders ‘Power: Legacy’ with Tariq and Tommy Reunion

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