Gabrielle Cheyenne: Woman Behind Viral Usher Stage Moment Says She Came to See Chris Brown | WATCH

The Chattanooga nurse says she would've declined the onstage invitation had she known it was for Usher, explaining she attended the concert primarily to see Chris Brown.

Gabrielle Cheyenne – via screenshot

*Gabrielle Cheyenne, the woman whose awkward onstage encounter with Usher became one of the internet’s biggest viral concert moments, is finally setting the record straight—and she’s revealing why the experience unfolded the way it did.

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In an interview with TMZ, the 24-year-old Chattanooga, Tennessee, nurse explained that she accepted an unexpected VIP upgrade before the show but was never told which performer might invite her onstage. While she enjoyed Usher’s music, she admitted she attended the concert primarily to see Chris Brown.

That detail, she said, made all the difference.

The now-viral moment happened during the Nashville stop of The R&B Tour at Nissan Stadium. While performing his 2004 hit “Can U Handle It?,” Usher invited Cheyenne onstage for one of his signature audience-participation segments. Instead of embracing the flirtatious choreography, Cheyenne appeared visibly stiff as the Grammy-winning singer danced around her.

Sensing the moment wasn’t connecting, Usher removed his in-ear monitors, looked toward the audience and told concertgoers he didn’t think she wanted to be there before she was escorted offstage.

Within hours, clips of the interaction flooded social media, with viewers debating whether Cheyenne was nervous, uncomfortable, or simply uninterested.

Usher and Chris Brown

She Didn’t Know Which Artist She’d Meet

According to Cheyenne, she never expected to become part of the show’s biggest viral moment.

She told TMZ that members of the production team approached her before the concert and upgraded her and her mother from floor seats to the VIP section. While she was told there was a possibility she could be selected to go onstage, she said no one told her whether the performer would be Usher or Chris Brown until shortly before the segment.

“Why would I decline that?” she said, explaining that anyone offered the opportunity to participate in a major concert would likely accept.

Cheyenne also pushed back against online speculation about her personal life, saying strangers couldn’t know why she agreed to the experience.

‘I Went to the Concert for Chris Brown’

During the interview, TMZ asked the question many viewers had been wondering since the clip went viral: Would her reaction have been different if Chris Brown had invited her onstage?

Cheyenne answered without hesitation.

“Me solely, I went to the concert for Chris Brown,” she said.

“It’s nothing against Usher or anything like that, but I’m more of a Chris Brown fan than I am of Usher.”

She added that the internet had misread her body language.

“It would’ve been a different reaction,” she said. “It wouldn’t have been the stiffness or whatever the internet is portraying.”

Cheyenne emphasized that she has listened to Usher since childhood and enjoys his music, but said it’s perfectly reasonable to prefer one artist over another.

“I can prefer one artist over the other.”

Usher tried to serenade Gabrielle Cheyenne during his show/screenshot

She Says She Would’ve Declined

Perhaps the interview’s biggest revelation came when Cheyenne was asked whether she would’ve accepted the invitation had organizers specifically told her she would be appearing with Usher.

“Yeah, I would’ve said no,” she replied.

“I wasn’t—it was never my intention to rattle all these people up and ruin the moment.”

Her comments provide new context for the now-famous exchange and explain why she appeared caught off guard during one of Usher’s most recognizable concert traditions.

Responding to the Backlash

Cheyenne also addressed criticism over a Facebook post in which she referenced receiving the VIP upgrade through what she described as “pretty privilege.”

She clarified that the message wasn’t directed at the internet as a whole but at critics from her hometown of Chattanooga.

“My city is a crab in a bucket city,” she said, explaining that many of the harshest comments came from people who were criticizing an experience they had never had themselves.

Although some Usher fans viewed her comments as dismissive, Cheyenne said people shouldn’t tell her how she was supposed to react during an unexpected moment in front of tens of thousands of concertgoers.

The viral clip continues generating debate online, with some viewers criticizing her reaction while others argue that anyone suddenly placed onstage before a packed stadium could easily freeze under the pressure.

For Cheyenne, however, the explanation is much simpler.

She wasn’t rejecting Usher.

She was simply hoping the surprise moment would be with Chris Brown.

She was just hoping for Chris Brown.

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