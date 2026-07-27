Usher Fan Claps Back at ‘Hating H**es’ After Viral Nashville Concert Moment: ‘PRETTY PRIVILEGES’

Gabrielle Cheyenne says she wasn't told what the onstage appearance involved and rejects criticism over her reaction.

Usher tried to serenade Gabrielle Cheyenne during his show/screenshot

*When Usher abruptly ended an onstage interaction with a concertgoer during his Nashville performance, social media quickly decided the fan had ruined the moment. Now, the woman at the center of the viral clip is telling her side of the story, Complex reports.

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The incident happened during the singer’s July 25 concert while he performed “Can U Handle It?,” a segment of the show that often features Usher bringing female fans onstage for a sensual performance. After inviting one woman to join him on a bed set piece, he noticed she appeared uncomfortable.

Rather than continue, Usher stepped back and addressed the crowd. “I don’t think she want to be on the stage,” he said before ending the interaction and booting the woman off stage.

Video of the exchange went viral, prompting thousands of comments from viewers who questioned the woman’s subdued reaction. Some joked that she appeared uninterested, while others wondered why she agreed to participate if she wasn’t going to engage with the singer.

Credit: gabrielle.cheyenne/Instagram

The woman, identified by LiveBitez as Gabrielle Cheyenne, responded on Facebook after the criticism gained momentum.

“First off NOBODY is declining to go on stage. I looked good asf, you thought I wasn’t gonna let THOUSANDS of people see me?? On the big screen, where you bitches will never be????” she wrote.

Cheyenne also explained that neither she nor her mother expected the moment.

“My mom and I had FLOOR SEATS. Their team approached us and moved us to VIP before the show even started !! PRETTY PRIVILEGES something you hoes will never know about!!”

According to Cheyenne, the surprise came after the upgrade.

“They don’t say who you’re going up there for!! Y’all wanted me to get up there and fck him atp ?? CHATT FOLKS AREN’T USED TO ANYTHING. That’s the most exciting thing that would’ve happened in y’all little ass lives !! Fck yall, DISRESPECTFULLY.”

Cheyenne later clarified that her earlier Facebook comments were not directed at everyone criticizing her online. In an Instagram Story, she said the post was aimed specifically at what she described as “hating h**es” in her hometown of Chattanooga.

“Hence why it says CHATT FOLKS AREN’T USED TO ANYTHING,” she wrote.

In a separate Instagram Story, Cheyenne defended her response to the backlash, saying, “My attitude isn’t ‘nasty’ until I’m provoked. Y’all aren’t gonna get on the internet calling me out my name and disrespecting me and expect me to keep it cool! Y’all don’t know me in real life!”

She added that the criticism had gone too far, writing, “I’m quiet and keep to myself, but don’t think that y’all are gonna bully me about an EXPERIENCE that y’all didn’t get.”

Watch her ackward moment with Usher in the X clip below.

Usher kicked a fan off the stage after she seemingly looked uncomfortable while he tried to serenade her during his show. pic.twitter.com/HNZ6VEcs1a — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 26, 2026

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