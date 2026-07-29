‘The Chosen’ Sets Season 6 Premiere Date, Unveils First Teaser

The penultimate season will chronicle Jesus' final day, with the finale concluding as a theatrical film in March 2027.

Amber Shana Williams (Tamar) in The Chosen season 5

“The Chosen” is preparing to enter its penultimate chapter, with Prime Video announcing that Season 6 will debut Nov. 15 and continue the series’ retelling of the life of Jesus in the lead-up to the crucifixion.

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Series creator and executive producer Dallas Jenkins revealed the premiere date during a livestream while also debuting the first official teaser for the upcoming season.

The new installment will launch with three episodes on Nov. 15, followed by weekly releases through Dec. 6. Rather than ending on streaming, the season will conclude with a feature-length finale that will debut exclusively in theaters on March 12, 2027.

Season 6 focuses on what the series describes as the final day of Jesus of Nazareth before the crucifixion, portraying the events through the perspectives of those who stood beside Him as well as those who sought His death. The story follows the mounting political, religious, and personal tensions that culminate at the cross.

The disciples in The Chosen season 3

The announcement also included news of a companion album inspired by “The Chosen.” Produced by 5&2 Studios and Capitol Christian Music Group, the project will feature original songs influenced by the series and is scheduled for release this fall.

The album’s first single, “All I Need Is You,” arrives Aug. 7 from multi-platinum country artist Tyler Hubbard, who surprised viewers with an acoustic performance during the livestream. Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Hubbard said his family’s connection to the series made contributing to the project especially meaningful.

“My wife, my three kids, and I have a nightly ritual of watching The Chosen. We really got into it!” Hubbard said. “It’s a show that I love and am connected to, so I was really excited to personally be a part of the show and part of the music.”

He added that the song differs from his traditional country sound.

“[All I Need Is You] is a song that’s out of my normal country music box,” Hubbard said. “To write a song about something that really matters is extra special.”

All five previous seasons of “The Chosen” are currently available to stream on Prime Video. Watch the Season 6 teaser below.

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