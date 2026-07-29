Shining the Spotlight on the Mighty Queens of the Diaspora in Leimert Park (PHOTOS)

Barbara Fant: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

*Los Angeles, CA – Afro Unidad and Project Knucklehead held their annual Afro Mujeres Fest 2026, Afro Women Day LA, in Leimert Park. This annual festival united Black women from across the diaspora for a day of culture, celebration, and healing in the heart of the African American community.

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The culturally enriching event was held on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at The Plant Chica. Attendees experienced the richness of Afro-Latina culture through live performances, discussions, free gifts, and more, celebrating Black women.

Organizers couldn’t have picked a better venue to hold the event. Sandra Mejia- The Plant Chica aligns with one of the goals of the event, which is healing. The Plant Chica offered a beautiful, relaxing atmosphere amongst an array of lively, lush plants. This setting complemented and enhanced the experience for all in attendance.

FYI: The Plant Chica is a family-owned plant nursery and community greenhouse in Leimert Park. The inventory includes a wide variety of air-purifying, low-maintenance, and rare house plants, along with pots, soil, and custom planters. The Plant Chica is worth checking out the next time you are in the area. The Plant Chica caters to beginners and experienced plant enthusiasts. For more information, call (323) 570-7394 or visit @ThePlantChica on Social media platforms. Better yet, visit in person at 4311 Degnan Blvd.

Black Women for Wellness: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

In 1992, Black women from 32 different Latin-American/Caribbean countries united to discuss the racism/sexism they face. UNESCO and other international organizations celebrate all women of African descent across the diaspora on this day. El Día Internacional de la Mujer Afrodescendiente/International Afro-descendant Women’s Day was celebrated on Saturday, July 25, 2026, in Los Angeles.

The International Afro-descendant Women’s Day honors this monumental occasion by uniting Black women and allies in Los Angeles for a day of music, reflections, and community.

The 6th Annual Afro-Mujeres Fest was hosted by Afro Unidad, Project Knucklehead, Puentes Music and BAJI (Black Alliance for Just Immigration). Afro Unidad is a Pan-African Cultural Kinship Movement with over 50 Afro Ambassadors across 14 countries, committed to Consciousness, Liberation, Healing and Unity.

Afro Mujeres Fest brought together a diverse group of artists, healers, and storytellers for a vibrant and enriching experience. The Black Women for Wellness, Afro Latina Stand Up, and Black Alliance for Just Immigration (BAJI) were also on site.

Amy Flowers-Rodriguez, AfroLatina Standup: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Maraky Alemseged, Black Alliance for Just Immigration (BAJI): Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

The Afro Mujeres Fest featured mesmerizing and spectacular dancing, traditional drumming from West Africa, Brazil, and Cuba, singing and spoken word caliber performances worthy of being on Broadway or Off-Broadway.

Barbara Fant served as emcee. She reminded guests of the land acknowledgement of the First Nation, Tongva, Gabrielino, and Chumash peoples. This was followed by a blessing and Libation to honor our ancestors performed by Djembe Jan.

Dr. Amir Whitaker: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Djembe Jan: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Black Alliance for Just Immigration (BAJI) Maraky Alemseged, Los Angeles Organizer, spoke briefly about the organization.

Live performances of the fest took the crowd and me on a vibrant, visual and musical journey to various countries for a couple of hours.

Singer-songwriter Geminelle got the show underway with several original tracks. The first selection, “Mikyway,” is about what people want to call into their life, a manifestation. The second track, “More Than Enough,” had the crowd rockin’ along to this positive affirmation. Geminelle closed her set with a track that radiated with joy and positivity, entitled “I Am Luminous.”

Geminelle: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Tula B. Strong was great during her time in the spotlight. Attendees got a brief history of the banjo and a crowd-pleasing set of music by some of the early pioneers of the instrument. The set consisted of “Marching Jaybird” by Etta Baker, “Georgie Buck” by Joe & Odell Thompson, “Apple Blossom,” and “Across the Sea.” Tula B. Strong closed her set with “Over the Mountain” and “Alonzo Jones,” by Alonzo Jones.

Tula B. Strong: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Next up were Kaje Movement Collective, a women-led performance ensemble founded by Kara Jenelle Wade, who captivated the crowd as they integrated contemporary dance, West African movement, spoken word, live musical composition, and cinematic visuals for ÌYÁguration.

KAJE Movement Collective: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Kaje Movement Collective: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Theresa Robinson, aka The Poetress, graced the stage to share some original poetry from her latest book entitled From Seed to Spirit and several previously published poems. The poems recited were “Griot Gumbo,” with Tanee Osborne on kora, “Just B,” “Belly of the Beast,” “Pain,” and “Greens and Grace.”

Theresa Robinson: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Tanee Osborne and Theresa Robinson: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Bloco Obino brought the high-octane energy, rhythms, and sounds of a Brazilian carnival to the festivities. The contagious and infectious rhythms brought out many dancers.

Bloco Obini: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Bloco Obini with Samba Dancer: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Kati Hernandez wasn’t able to make it to the celebration. In her absence, her group Kimbambula Dance and Music Ensemble thrilled the crowd and me with some Afro-Cuban music and dance performance. There was a lot of audience participation to close out another successful iteration of the Afro Mujeres Fest.

Kimbambula Dance and Music Ensemble: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Kimbambula Dance and Music Ensemble: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Ricky Richardson is a Southern California-based writer, music reviewer, and photographer. Contact him via: [email protected]

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