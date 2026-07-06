KBLA Talk 1580 5th Anniversary Celebration at The Beehive PHOTOS

*Los Angeles, CA — KBLA Talk 1580 celebrated five years of impact, information, and community service. The popular talk radio station celebrated its 5th anniversary, marking a half-decade of trusted news, meaningful conversations, cultural empowerment, and community-focused programming for listeners throughout Southern California and beyond.

KBLA 5th Anniversary Flyer, Courtesy Photo

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You know that this is a cause for celebration. Tavis Smiley and the KBLA Talk 1580 family welcomed several hundred community members to the Beehive (950 E. 60th Street) on Friday, June 19, 2026, for an incredible celebration. If you weren’t there, you can imagine the vibes at The Beehive, if you have attended a family reunion or class reunion (high school through university).

KBLA 5th Anniversary Flyer, Courtesy Photo

KBLA Talk 1580 5th Anniversary Entertainment Lineup, courtesy Photo

Mark Ridley-Thomas, Tavis Smiley, Councilmember Heather Hutt and Dr. Cornel West: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

DJ Bad: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Tavis Smiley: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Tavis Smiley and the KBLA Talk 1580 Team: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Luenell and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Luenell, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Tavis Smiley: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Al B. Sure, Luenell, Tavis Smiley and Dr. Cornel West: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Luenell: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

DJ Bad: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Kenny Lattimore and Dr. Cornel West: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Ricky Richardson is a Southern California-based writer, music reviewer, and photographer. Contact him via: [email protected]

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