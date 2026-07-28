‘Purple Rain’ Broadway Musical Opens in 2027

The stage production will feature Prince's music while reimagining the beloved film for a new generation of theater audiences.

Prince at the Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary, on August 9, 2011. (Photographer: Mark Milstein/ Northfoto/Depositphotos)

*More than four decades after “Purple Rain” transformed Prince into a bona fide star, the landmark film is preparing for its next act.

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Producers have announced that a Broadway adaptation of the 1984 classic will arrive at New York’s Majestic Theatre in 2027. Preview performances are scheduled to begin March 12, with opening night set for April 12, Variety reports.

Rather than recreate the film, the production will retell the story of “The Kid,” an ambitious Minneapolis musician chasing success as the music industry rapidly changes around him. Along the way, he must confront the personal struggles threatening both his career and his future.

Prince’s music remains at the heart of the show. Audiences can expect more than 20 songs from his catalog, including favorites such as “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die 4 U,” “Take Me With You” and “The Beautiful Ones.”

Prince performs at the annual Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary on August 9, 2011. (Photographer: Mark Milstein/ Northfoto)

Producer Orin Wolf said the enduring appeal of “Purple Rain” lies in Prince’s extraordinary artistry.

“Prince is, without doubt, one of the rarest, most brilliant musicians we’ve ever had,” Wolf said. He added that the music created in 1984 still carries the same excitement for audiences today.

The production also reunites several artists closely connected to Prince’s legacy. Director Saheem Ali leads the creative team alongside playwright Peter Duchan, music director Jason Michael Webb and choreographer Ebony Williams. Former Prince collaborators Bobby Z and Morris Hayes are serving as music advisers.

Ali said introducing Prince’s work to a new audience has been a driving force behind the production.

“Our aim is not only to honor the legacy that Prince built, but to make his timeless music feel urgent and alive, passing it on to the next generation of fans who will make it their own,” he said.

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