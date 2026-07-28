Dozens of Howard Freshmen Reinstated After Mass Unenrollment Over Payment Deadlines

The university says families received repeated reminders, while some students insist crucial notices arrived too late.

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*Howard University has reopened the door for dozens of incoming freshmen, but many others still face an uncertain start to the new school year.

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The Washington, D.C., institution removed 502 students from its Fall 2026 class after they failed to satisfy tuition, payment-plan, or financial aid requirements by July 10, the New York Post reports. Howard has since reversed the decision for some students while continuing to examine individual cases.

The dispute comes at a critical time. Campus move-in begins Aug. 3, and the semester starts Aug. 17, leaving affected families with little time to secure another school or housing arrangement. Some prospective students say the university did not provide enough warning before canceling their enrollment.

Howard presents a different account. University officials said families received information throughout the spring and summer through emails, financial aid updates, videos and preparation sessions.

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“Howard University understands the concerns and challenges that students and families are experiencing related to the recent enrollment update for some first-time-in college students,” the school wrote on X.

Officials said pending scholarship and financial aid matters remain under review. The university will return eligible tuition payments and scholarship money already received, but the $800 tuition and housing deposits remain nonrefundable.

Howard defended the cutoff as necessary for planning campus services and determining how many students it can support. The university said the policy helps “ensure the University can appropriately allocate resources to support all enrolled students.”

Erin Lynch, president of Quality Education for Minorities (QEM) Network, said, “Universities do drop deadline dates. They set drop deadline dates for students because you know they need to have secured payments in place before they can actually have students show up on campus, so what happened is standard across colleges and universities across the country,” she told ABC News.

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