Lupita Nyong’o Finds Peace at Home After ‘The Odyssey’ Spotlight | PICs

As the Oscar winner promotes Christopher Nolan's blockbuster, she's opening the doors to the serene Los Angeles sanctuary she spent three years making her own.

Lupita Nyong’o (LA home) – via Crate & Barrel

*Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o has spent much of 2026 in the global spotlight promoting Christopher Nolan’s epic “The Odyssey.” But away from movie premieres and international press events, she’s finally inviting fans inside the peaceful Los Angeles home she spent three years transforming into a personal sanctuary. The home reveal comes after a demanding year that included worldwide promotion for the blockbuster and racist backlash from some online critics over her casting as Helen of Troy. Addressing the controversy in recent interviews, Nyong’o defended the creative interpretation of mythology while keeping the focus on the film itself.

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Three years after moving into the California residence, Nyong’o partnered with Crate & Barrel’s Design Desk to redesign her living room and outdoor patio into spaces that finally reflected her personality and the way she wanted to live.

“I wanted a space that felt vibrant, with soft, textured layers and elegant accents,” Nyong’o said. “Clutter-free, but still cozy.”

The collaboration resulted in a warm, inviting retreat where natural materials, sculptural furnishings and earthy tones create an atmosphere that’s sophisticated without feeling untouchable. Soft textures, organic shapes and understated décor work together to make every room feel comfortable enough for everyday living.

Lupita Nyong’o (LA home) – via Crate & Barrel

Designing a Home That Finally Feels Like Home

Rather than rushing into a redesign, Nyong’o spent three years learning how she wanted the house to function before making significant changes. Instead of creating a showcase filled with trendy décor, she envisioned spaces that encouraged conversation, relaxation and meaningful time with family and friends.

The refreshed interiors feature flowing silhouettes, layered textiles and warm neutral colors that echo the landscape beyond the home’s dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows. Natural materials and gently curved furnishings soften each room while strengthening the connection between the interior and Southern California’s lush surroundings.

“I wanted the outdoors to be the art in the room, so I craved a seating arrangement that let everyone soak in the view,” she explained. “Now it finally feels the way I have wanted it to since I moved in: lived-in, inviting, a place where I can relax.”

The adjoining patio extends that philosophy outdoors, creating a seamless transition between indoor comfort and open-air living. Every design choice reinforces the idea that simplicity, thoughtful craftsmanship and comfort can be every bit as luxurious as extravagance.

Lupita Nyong’o (LA home) – via Crate & Barrel

Finding Balance Beyond Hollywood

The home reveal arrives during one of the busiest periods of Nyong’o’s career.

As one of the stars of “The Odyssey,” she has spent months traveling the world promoting one of Hollywood’s biggest releases while introducing audiences to her portrayal of Helen of Troy. Although her casting generated racist commentary from some corners of social media, the actress has continued focusing on the film and the collaborative creative process behind it.

Opening her home offers fans a striking contrast to the intensity of blockbuster promotion. Instead of red carpets and flashing cameras, the tour reveals a space centered on peace, reflection and personal well-being.

It’s a reminder that even performers whose careers unfold on the world’s biggest stages need places where they can disconnect from constant public attention and simply recharge.

Lupita Nyong’o (LA home) – via Crate & Barrel

Where Indoor and Outdoor Living Meet

One of the home’s defining features is its effortless relationship with nature.

Expansive windows flood the living room with natural light while framing the surrounding greenery as living artwork. Sculptural furniture, tactile fabrics and a soothing neutral palette create an atmosphere that’s elevated without becoming overly formal. The outdoor landscape becomes an extension of the interior, reinforcing Nyong’o’s vision of a home grounded in serenity.

Because the redesign was completed with Crate & Barrel’s Design Desk, many of the featured furnishings are available to consumers hoping to recreate elements of Nyong’o’s relaxed California aesthetic. The project demonstrates that thoughtful design isn’t about excess but about creating spaces that support everyday comfort, connection and well-being.

Lupita Nyong’o (LA home) – via Crate & Barrel

More Than a Celebrity Home Tour

Celebrity home tours often emphasize lavish amenities and extravagant architecture. Nyong’o’s Los Angeles residence tells a different story—one rooted in intentional living, authenticity and creating a refuge from an increasingly demanding public life.

As audiences continue celebrating her performance in “The Odyssey,” the actress’s home offers an equally compelling portrait of the woman behind the roles. While blockbuster premieres and international headlines may define this chapter of her career, her greatest luxury may be the sanctuary she’s created for herself—a place where the spotlight fades, nature takes center stage, and home truly feels like home.

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