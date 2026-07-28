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‘Children of Blood and Bone’ Trailer Drops | WATCH

The epic fantasy adaptation features an all-star cast led by Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris and Amandla Stenberg.
Children of Blood and Bone
Amandla Stenberg plays Amari in Children of Blood and Bone from Paramount Pictures.

*Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for “Children of Blood and Bone,” offering audiences their most extensive look yet at the long-awaited adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling fantasy novel.

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Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the film transports viewers to the kingdom of Orïsha, where magic has been stripped away from its people. The story follows a young woman determined to restore what was taken, setting her on a dangerous journey that could reshape the future of her homeland.

She is joined by her brother as well as the king’s son and daughter, who become unlikely allies in a growing rebellion against the kingdom’s oppressive ruler. Together, the group risks everything in an effort to reclaim the magical power stolen from generations before them.

Children of Blood and Bone

Thuso Mbedu leads the cast that includes Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg and Tosin Cole. The ensemble also includes Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Zackary Momoh, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Regina King, Idris Elba and Viola Davis. Rounding out the cast are Saniyya Sidney, Diaana Babnicova, Bukky Bakray, Ayra Starr, Shamz Garuba, Kola Bodunde, Pamilerin Afolake Ayodeji and Tèmítópé Fágbénlé.

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Children of Blood and Bone

Prince-Bythewood co-wrote the screenplay with Adeyemi, adapting the author’s acclaimed novel for the big screen. The production is backed by producers Wyck Godfrey, John Fischer, Isaac Klausner, Karen Rosenfelt and Matt Jackson, with Adeyemi also serving as an executive producer alongside Jeff Waxman, Jennifer Madeloff, Reggie Rock Bythewood, Marty Bowen, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Sophie Cassidy and Zack Conroy.

Children of Blood and Bone

The trailer highlights sweeping fantasy landscapes, large-scale action sequences and the conflict at the heart of Orïsha, teasing an epic adventure centered on family, courage and the fight to restore a forgotten power.

“Children of Blood and Bone” will release exclusively in theaters on Jan. 15, 2027. Watch the trailer below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Paramount Unveils First Images From Gina Prince-Bythewood’s Epic Fantasy Film ‘Children of Blood and Bone’

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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