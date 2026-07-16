Paramount Unveils First Images From Gina Prince-Bythewood’s Epic Fantasy Film ‘Children of Blood and Bone’

The adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's bestselling novel showcases an all-star cast led by Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris and Amandla Stenberg.

Thuso Mbedu plays Zélie and Damson Idris plays Inan in Children of Blood and Bone from Paramount Pictures.

*Paramount Pictures has offered fans their first official look at “Children of Blood and Bone,” unveiling new images from the highly anticipated fantasy epic based on Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling novel.

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The photos spotlight the film’s sweeping world of Orïsha and provide an early glimpse of the story’s central heroes and powerful royal figures ahead of the movie’s release. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the adaptation brings one of contemporary fantasy’s most celebrated novels to the big screen with a cast packed with award-winning talent.

Leading the ensemble is Thuso Mbedu, joined by Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg and Tosin Cole. The film also stars Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Zackary Momoh, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Chiwetel Ejiofor as King Saran, Regina King as Queen Nehanda, Idris Elba and Viola Davis. Additional cast members include Saniyya Sidney, Diaana Babnicova, Bukky Bakray, Ayra Starr, Shamz Garuba, Kola Bodunde, Pamilerin Afolake Ayodeji and Tèmítópé Fágbénlé.

Bukky Bakray is Binta, Amandla Stenberg is Amari, Regina King is Queen Nehanda, and Chiwetel Ejiofor is King Saran in Children of Blood and Bone

Set in the mythical kingdom of Orïsha, the story follows a young woman determined to restore the magic that was violently taken from her people. She joins forces with her brother and two members of the royal family, embarking on a dangerous mission to challenge a ruthless king and bring hope back to a kingdom living under oppression.

The novel has long been viewed as one of the most anticipated fantasy adaptations in Hollywood, earning praise for its richly imagined world, African-inspired mythology and themes of courage, identity and resistance.

The newly released images offer a preview of the film’s expansive production design, elaborate costumes and the large-scale adventure awaiting audiences when the story finally reaches theaters.

Paramount Pictures has not yet released a trailer, but the new photos provide fans with their earliest look at the ambitious adaptation. Check out the imagery below.

Amandla Stenberg plays Amari in Children of Blood and Bone from Paramount Pictures.

Damson Idris plays Inan and Cynthia Erivo plays Commander Kaea in Children of Blood and Bone from Paramount Pictures.

Lashana Lynch plays Jumoke in Children of Blood and Bone from Paramount Pictures.

Thuso Mbedu plays Zélie in Children of Blood and Bone from Paramount Pictures.

Tosin Cole plays Tzain in Children of Blood and Bone from Paramount Pictures.

Amandla Stenberg plays Amari, Thuso Mbedu plays Zélie and Tosin Cole plays Tzain in Children of Blood and Bone from Paramount Pictures.

Idris Elba plays Lekan in Children of Blood and Bone from Paramount Pictures.

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