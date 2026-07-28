LeBron James May Live in New York While Playing for Philadelphia 76ers

Reports say the NBA star is considering commuting to Philadelphia for practices and games, sparking debate among local fans.

LeBron James (Ned Dishman-NBAE-Getty Images)

*LeBron James has not played his first game for Philadelphia, but some local fans are already questioning how closely he plans to embrace the city.

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Reports suggest James may establish his home in New York City and travel by helicopter to Philadelphia when the 76ers require him for games, practices and other team activities. That possibility has sparked a debate over whether representing Philadelphia should extend beyond the court.

South Philly resident Billy Greco acknowledged New York’s appeal but said James should make Philadelphia his seasonal home.

“I think NYC is a great spot to be in… socially and atmosphere wise… But I think if you’re gonna play for Philly… you gotta live in Philly,” Greco said, per Fox 29 Philadelphia.

NBA superstar LeBron James reacts during a fan meeting of the Rise 2014 LeBron James Basketball Tour in Hong Kong, China, 23 July 2014. (Photo by IC Photo/Depositphotos)

Shawn Coleman offered James a compromise, along with transportation.

“He can stay there on the off season… And Philly in the on season… you need a driver? I’m the person for you! LeBron – I’ll bring you to Philly every day,” he said.

Liam Miller of Cherry Hill added, “It’s a little weird he’s living in NY, but he’s LeBron so he can do whatever in my eyes… as long as he wins I’m fine with it.”

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy joined the debate online, contending that living outside Philadelphia while playing for the 76ers would create the wrong impression.

“This is a dark day for Philadelphia and I’m OUTRAGED,” he declared.

On X, one user wrote, “LeBron is saying I will play for Philly, but your city is trash and I will live in NYC.

Local realtor Reid Rosenthal argued that James would not need to sacrifice comfort by living closer to the franchise. As Fox 29 Philadelphia reports, he said high-end condos, townhomes and other upscale residences are available across Center City, the Main Line and South Jersey. A short-term rental could also allow James to avoid making a permanent real estate commitment.

“Great restaurants – Philly is a foodie city… easy to come and go from Philadelphia – close to airport… close to NYC… if you’re in Philly for the next two years – why not get entrenched in the community and live local,” Rosenthal said

The housing conversation follows James’ admission that he nearly retired before deciding to continue his career.

“I thought I was done when the season ended,” he wrote on social media. “I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game.”

James ultimately chose to keep playing after concluding that his connection to basketball remained strong.

“I still truly love this game, and I have more to give,” he said.

Philadelphia will begin its preseason with two October games against Boston. James has not disclosed where he’ll live.

Dave Portnoy after finding out that LeBron is planning on living in New York while he plays for the Sixers:



“This is a dark day for Philadelphia and I’m OUTRAGED” https://t.co/MWwecNSFcV pic.twitter.com/jwBOz37YeS — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 27, 2026

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