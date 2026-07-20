LeBron James Says His Daughter Zhuri Is Driving His Free Agency Decision

The NBA superstar says his family's needs, especially his daughter's, weighed heavily as he decided to leave the Lakers.

NBA star LeBron James is pictured during a visit to a basketball training camp during his China tour in Shanghai, China, 18 August 2011. (Photo: Depositphotos)

*LeBron James says the most important voice in his free agency wasn’t an agent, general manager or fellow NBA star. It was his 11-year-old daughter, Zhuri.

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Speaking with Rich Kleiman during Fanatics Fest, James revealed that his family played the deciding role as he prepares to continue his career with a new franchise after eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“It’s my almost 12-year-old daughter who is pulling the weight a lot,” James said, per Yahoo Sports.

The four-time NBA champion recently confirmed he will not return to Los Angeles for the 2026-27 season. His agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN’s Shams Charania that James informed the Lakers they could move forward without him because he plans to continue his career elsewhere. The decision makes James an unrestricted free agent for the first time since he left the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Lakers in 2018.

LeBron James (Ron Chenoy-USA Today Sports-Reuters via CNN Newsource)

James explained that changing teams at this stage of his career presents a challenge unlike any he has faced before. While basketball has always demanded time away from home, signing with another franchise means he will likely spend extended periods living in a different city than his family.

Before the news became public, James said he wanted Zhuri to hear it directly from him.

“I pulled her to the side, and I was like, ‘Baby, I don’t want you to hear from nobody else, but I won’t be playing for the Lakers next year,'” James said. “I will be playing somewhere else. So, I won’t be home all the time.”

Rather than asking for an immediate response, James said he encouraged his daughter to take time to process the news.

“And you may not have an answer right now — you can give me an answer now, you can wait, you can write it down. Just want to know how you’re feeling about it because you mean a lot to me,” he recalled telling Zhuri.

James spent eight seasons with the Lakers, winning an NBA championship in 2020. In 2024, he and his son Bronny made league history as the NBA’s first father-son duo to appear in a regular-season game together.

Multiple reports have linked James to the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers, though he has not announced where he will play next season.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: LeBron James Plans Lakers Exit Ahead of 2026-27 Season

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