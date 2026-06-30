LeBron James Plans Lakers Exit Ahead of 2026-27 Season

The NBA veteran is expected to enter unrestricted free agency after eight seasons in Los Angeles.

LeBron and Bronny James – Getty

*LeBron James plans to play for a new team during the 2026-27 season, according to his agent, Rich Paul.

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Paul told ESPN’s Shams Charania that James has informed the Los Angeles Lakers of his decision to continue his career elsewhere. The move would make James an unrestricted free agent for the first time since 2018, when he left the Cleveland Cavaliers to sign with the Lakers.

“LeBron James will continue his NBA career for the 2026-27 season and has informed the Los Angeles Lakers that the franchise can move on without him because he will play elsewhere, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN,” Charania wrote on X.

BREAKING: LeBron James will continue his NBA career for the 2026-27 season and has informed the Los Angeles Lakers that the franchise can move on without him because he will play elsewhere, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/zzVk6xUVF1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2026

James joined Los Angeles in 2018 after his second stint in Cleveland. He spent eight seasons with the franchise and won an NBA championship in 2020. The veteran forward remains one of the most accomplished players in league history. He is a four-time NBA champion, four-time Finals MVP and four-time regular-season MVP.

James added another historic achievement in 2024 when he and his eldest son, Bronny, became the first father-son duo to appear in an NBA regular-season game together.

He also holds numerous league records, including career points, minutes played and field goal attempts. James ranks first in several major playoff categories as well.

Multiple reports have linked James to the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers, according to NBC News. A move to Golden State would reunite him with longtime rival Stephen Curry, while returns to Miami or Cleveland would bring him back to franchises where he previously reached the NBA Finals.

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